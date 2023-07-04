Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Adele's comments about concertgoers throwing items and Coldplay bringing out a very surprising guest while performing in Zurich recently.

We're also discussing Ariana Grande showing her support for London Pride, and the family of George Michael are given the green light to build a memorial.

Listen to today's episode below...

Coldplay welcomed a very surprising guest on stage while performing in Zurich recently. The band, fronted by Chris Martin, has been touring their Music Of The Spheres shows and welcomed tennis champion Roger Federer on stage at the Letzigrund Stadium. The sportsman may not be competing in Wimbledon this year, but Swiss Native Roger looked right at home as he played the shaker to perform the tracks Don't Panic. Chris even described him as the fifth member of the band back in the day.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Stadio San Siro, on June 25, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA)

Adele was not afraid to give her fans a stark warning about a recent trend of crowd members throwing objects onto the stage. Performing in Vegas as part of her long-running residency, the Rumour Has It hitmaker addressed recent events by asking the crowd if they've noticed audience members forgetting etiquette at concerts, before joking that she dared anyone in the audience to throw something at her. Adele's comments come soon after Bebe Rexha was assaulted on stage when a phone was thrown at her head, meanwhile, the singer Pink was surprised recently when a fan threw their mother's ashes onto the stage at one show, and another fan gave her a wheel of cheese.

© Instagram Adele has been performing in Vegas

Ariana Grande was seen showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community recently when London Pride took place over the weekend. The singer, who has been residing in the UK to film the Wicked movie, shared a video of her singing along to Kylie Minogue's new track Padam Padam on social media, before wishing her fans a Happy Pride and also giving a shout-out to Kylie herself, calling her 'Perfect'. We're just hoping this means collaboration is on the way!

© Getty Images Ariana Grande

The family of George Michael has been given the go-ahead to build a memorial statue in his hometown. The permission came after his estate battled resistance from local councilors who were concerned that residents in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, would be unhappy with the plans. However, it's now been reported that the family has finally been given the green light, and work on the memorial is due to commence soon. Meanwhile, George's friend and bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, who was a supporter of the memorial, is due to release the new Netflix documentary, Wham!, this week, taking a look back at their hugely successful career. George passed away in 2016 aged 53.

© Getty It's a posthumous honor for George Michael, pictured here in 1985, who passed away in 2016

And are you ready for a bit of nostalgia? Ant and Dec have announced the reboot of Byker Grove 17 years after the show ended. The beloved double act, who played the parts of best pals PJ and Duncan, shared the news on social media telling fans that they'd be bringing back the iconic show which made them household names. Further details on when Byker Grove will be back have not yet been revealed but we can't wait to hear more.