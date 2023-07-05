Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing The Weeknd speaking out after The Idol came to its conclusion recently despite controversy from fans and critics.

Not only that, but Madonna's latest health update is revealed by her close friend and actor Rosie O'Donnell, and Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara welcome their new baby!

Listen to today's episode below...

An update on Madonna's health has been shared by her friend and actor Rosie O'Donnell. The comedian and former talk show host took to social media to share an old photo of her alongside the Like A Prayer singer from 1992 which prompted fans to ask about how Madonna was doing after she was hospitalised last week. Rosie then responded to fan stating that the music icon is still recovering at home and that she's very strong. It was previously reported that Madonna was taken to the hospital after she developed a bacterial infection which lead her to spend several days in the ICU. The star has postponed her Celebration World Tour as a result but no update on rescheduled dates has been shared.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Adele issues stark warning to fans at recent gig

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift has best reaction to on stage blunder

© Getty Madonna was hospitalised last week

The Weeknd has said he's grateful for the 'bumpy ride' after his HBO show The Idol came to its conclusion recently. The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, along with other cast members and the creator behind the show received wide spread criticism for the drama's content and storyline, but Abel said he was grateful to share the moment with his fans and continue to push the vision. Abel also shared a number of images alongside co-star Lily Rose Depp who played popstar Jocelyn in the show. It comes after it was reported that The Idol had cut its sixth and final episode, meaning the drama's finale was brought forward after criticism and controversy from viewers and critics.

© Marc Piasecki Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye attend at Cannes Film Festival

We're sending a big congratulations to Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara who have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The All About That Bass singer announced the news to fans on social media with a number of gorgeous images of their new arrival and revealed his name, Barry Bruce Trainor. Meghan added that the little one's birth was a huge success and she thanked the incredible doctors and nurses who took care of them. The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Riley.

© Instagram Meghan Trainor welcomes baby son Barry

Harry Styles invited three Ukrainian refugees to watch his Love On Tour Concert in Warsaw, Poland, recently. The Watermelon Sugar singer has been travelling the globe as part of his mammoth tour and teamed up with the International Rescue Committee to invite a Ukrainian family to watch his gig. The former One Direction star invited Maryna and her daughter and daughter's friend along to the show after they were forced to flee their home last year. The family said they had a blast watching Harry on stage at thanked the singer and the IRC for giving them a chance to forget their worries for the night.

© Dave J Hogan Harry Styles on stage

And TV presenter Fiona Phillips has revealed she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged 62. The journalist and broadcaster found out she had the disease a year ago and revealed she had been suffering from various symptoms such as brain fog and anxiety. Fiona, a former host of GMTV, told the Mirror that the disease had decimated her family after her mother, father and uncle had the disease, explaining how she thought she might get it later in life. The TV presenter also added that despite feeling angry about the diagnosis, she remains positive and endeavours to carry on with life as normal as she undergoes special treatment at UCL in the hopes of slowing the effects of the diseases.