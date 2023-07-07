Al Roker’s absence from Today is the talk of his co-hosts for eye-opening reason

Al Roker's absence from Today was referenced by his co-stars in the most surprising way on Friday's edition of the daytime TV show. While hosting the show in the place of Savanah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones couldn't help but mention the also absent weather host while discussing the absolutely eye-watering prizes which are available in the Powerball and Mega Million lotteries.

Right at the beginning of their July 7th broadcast, after he explained to the audience that Savannah and Hoda were both off this week enjoying a July 4th-related vacation, Craig began his morning chat with Sheinelle by referencing the weekend's two huge potential lottery wins.

© Getty Images Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin hosting Today in June 2023

"Your life could change this weekend," he said, turning to his co-host, who agreed. But then she turned their attention over to Al Roker's current absence from Today as he, like Savannah and Hoda, has been enjoying a break following the national holiday. "You know Al Roker's not here this week," the 45-year-old said, before continuing: "And normally Al buys [the lottery tickets] and we all chip in, so I don't know what to do with myself now! I'll have to go out and buy one for myself."

Al's absence this weekend was, as they joked, much missed, as both the current jackpots up for grabs from the Powerball and Mega Millions draws are for amazing amounts. The former, which will be drawn on Friday, is worth $590 million while the latter is a smaller but still insanely large $427 million.

© Anadolu Agency The lottery draws this weekend are incredibly impressive

As NBC reporter Jesse Kirsch reported later on the show, an individual's chances of winning either draw is incredibly small – significantly less than the odds of being hit by lightning or being bitten by a shark, in fact. "But I do think someone's got to win, because we are way overdue," he added, as it was all the way back in April that somebody last won either of the big prizes.

People are therefore remaining hopeful, and the Today hosts were no different. Responding to Jesse's report, Craig asked if he'd return to his job if he was the lucky winner of either draw. After Jesse answered he would, Sheinelle agreed, saying: "I'd come back, [but] wouldn't say a word. Just keep smiling!"

© NBC Dylan Dreyer later added to the conversation

It was then that Dylan Dreyer joined them for a weather report, referencing an inside joke within the team by saying: "Sheinelle would get some air conditioning." As all the hosts momentarily lost it laughing, Craig quickly chipped in: "Long story," to explain his friend's cryptic comment before she continued with her hosting role.

While he's been away from Today, Al has seemingly been enjoying some family time. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to post a video of him and his wife Deborah Roberts and their family enjoying a boat trip across a gorgeously sunny-looking lake. Al has also been lucky enough to be on vacation for the moment when his first grandchild, Sky Clara Laga, was born.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates baby news on Today

Celebrating the event, again on Instagram, he wrote: "And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."