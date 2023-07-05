Al Roker dotes on newly born granddaughter in first photos after birth

Al Roker's Fourth of July weekend proved to be more special than planned, as it happened to be the weekend he became a grandfather for the first time.

The Today Show meteorologist, 68, is spending his week off the show doting over his newborn granddaughter, born to his eldest daughter Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga.

© Instagram Al doted over his newborn granddaughter in first photos

Early on Wednesday morning, he took to Instagram with the first pictures of his adorable granddaughter, named Sky Clara Laga.

He was photographed holding the baby for the first time as well, and gushed in his caption: "And then this little girl came into my life. Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga.

© Instagram Sky Clara Laga was born to Courtney and Wesley on Monday

"In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. Your baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

Some of his NBC colleagues congratulated him in the comments section, with Willie Geist writing: "Welcome to the party, Sky! Congrats to you, Courtney, Wes, Al, and Deborah!" and Stephanie Abrams adding: "Congrats @alroker! She's PERFECT!"

The news was announced on Today on July 4th by anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, who have been stepping in for Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Al Roker celebrates baby news

"Our own Al Roker has become a grandfather," Craig shared during the morning news show, with co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Peter Alexander applauding for the new grandfather.

He continued: "His daughter Courtney and her husband Wes welcomed a baby girl yesterday. The baby's name is Sky Clara Laga.

© Today Show Al became a grandfather for the first time through Courtney

Craig joked: "Sky is a meteorological name, of course," before giving an update on the new parents. "Al says everyone is doing well. The family couldn't be happier."

Shenielle gushed over the obvious connection between grandpa and granddaughter as she said: "That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky. How cute is that?"

The NBC News anchor confirmed back in March that Courtney and Wesley were expecting their first child, sharing the news with co-stars on the air.

© Getty Images The Today meteorologist is also a doting dad to daughter Leila and son Nick

He revealed how he and wife Deborah Roberts had discovered the pregnancy by complete accident, thanks to Wesley's brother.

"I've known for a while," he explained, adding: "Actually, Wes' goofy brother accidentally dropped it on a text. Thanks Cory!" Savannah joked in response: "There's one in every family!"

In May, Al kept the accidental news coming, telling Entertainment Tonight that he also discovered the sex of his new grandbaby by accident, this time thanks to Courtney herself.

© Getty Images Al and Deborah are spending their July 4th weekend as new grandparents

Al had previously told his daughter that he wanted the sex of his first grandchild to be a surprise, but she let the truth slip after he saw a sonogram picture from her over text.

He told her: "That baby looks just like you," and Courtney replied: "Doesn't she?" inadvertently revealing that she would be having a baby girl.