George Stephanopoulos is freshly revitalised after returning back home after a vacation in Greece, and he's since received some huge news close to his heart.

The Good Morning America star, along with his wife, Ali Wentworth, produced via their production company, BedBy8, the documentary, Pretty Baby, which featured their good friend, supermodel Brooke Shields.

What's more, they found out on Wednesday that Pretty Baby had been nominated for an Emmy.

This prestigious accolade will mean the world to George and Ali, who worked incredibly hard on the documentary, which received rave reviews following its release in April.

Ali shared the happy news on social media shortly after the nominations were announced, writing: "CONGRATULATIONS to our phenomenal director @lanawilson and amazing editors @matadorcontent for their #emmynominations for #PrettyBaby."

George's long-time GMA co-anchor, Robin Roberts, was one of the first to respond to the news, writing: "Congratulations!!" while close family friend, Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay, echoed Robin's remark.

Other comments included: "Well deserved!" and "This is such excellent news!"

© Nina Westervelt George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with their daughters at the Pretty Baby premiere in NYC

George and Ali are very close to Brooke, who was the first person they went to meet after returning home.

The couple went to visit the iconic supermodel's new puppy, Tuzi, who Brooke has been sharing several cute snapshots of since she welcomed her new puppy into her life earlier this month.

Brooke Shields was the star of George's latest documentary

Back in March, George and Ali attended the premiere of Pretty Baby in New York City, along with their daughters, Elliott, 20, and Harper, 17.

Brooke and her daughters, Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, were also at the star-studded event, as was her husband, Chris Henchy.

© Jamie McCarthy George and Ali run BedBy8 production company

Other big names in attendance were George's GMA co-star Robin Roberts, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, and Will and Grace actress Debra Messing.

Pretty Baby focuses on the life of their good friend, Brooke Shields, as she looks back over the pivotal moments in her life, while exploring her role in a society that sexualises young women and girls.

George and Ali have recently returned home from Greece

The documentary also includes the bombshell revelation that she was sexually assaulted three decades ago by a powerful Hollywood executive.

The star's daughters got an exclusive preview of the documentary ahead of the screening, although the actress admitted she landed herself into some trouble with them as a result.

© Astrid Stawiarz George and Ali live in New York City

"There's a lot in the documentary they did not know about," Brooke told People ahead of its release on Hulu on April 3. "They were mad that I didn't inform them about everything," she added.

