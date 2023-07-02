George Stephanopoulos steps away from GMA studios for family time - see post

George Stephanopoulos has jetted off for the holiday weekend - and it's far away from the GMA studios!

The Good Morning America co-anchor is currently in Greece with his wife Ali Wentworth, and it looks like the couple are having a wonderful time.

On Sunday, the Go Ask Ali podcast founder took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the pair relaxing on a couch outside in the sun.

She had written alongside the picture: "Yiasou," alongside a mass of Greek flag emojis.

Both George and Ali looked sun-kissed in the picture and incredibly happy and relaxed. Fans were quick to remark on the image, with one writing: "Enjoy your vacation!" while another wrote: "Living your best life, enjoy!" A third added: "Summertime loving!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on vacation in Greece

It's likely that George and Ali's daughters, Elliott, 20, and Harper, 17, also joined their parents on holiday. It's been both an exciting and bittersweet time for the couple over the past few months, as their youngest daughter is well and truly growing up fast!

Harper graduated from high school and later went to her prom this summer, all before gearing up to fly the nest. Come September, Ali and George will be empty nesters when Harper goes to college.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos are couple goals!

The couple live in New York City, in a gorgeous two-bedroom apartment located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The family also own a vacation home in the Hamptons, which boasts everything from an outdoor pool to a games room. It's even within walking distance to the beach, making it the ideal location for long, relaxing weekends away from the city.

Ali and George's youngest daughter will be flying the nest this year

George and Ali met after being set up on a blind date, and got engaged just two months later. George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

George and Ali have been married since 2001, where they tied the knot at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

© Nina Westervelt George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with their daughters Harper and Elliott

A year later, the couple welcomed their oldest daughter Elliott, shortly followed by second daughter Harper.

While they are in the public eye, George and Ali prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight most of the time, although they occasionally offer glimpses into their parenting style, children's lives and relationship during interviews.

© Photo: Getty Images Ali and George have been married since 2001

Back in 2016, Ali gave an insight into their dynamics as a family. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

