George Stephanopoulos is enjoying a much-deserved break in Greece with his wife Ali Wentworth, and their photos are making fans seriously envious!

The popular couple posed on a boat out at sea over the weekend, in a lovely picture shared on Ali's Instagram account.

What's more, the post created quite the stir among the Go Ask Ali podcast star's fans, with some even asking whether the pair would sub in for another popular TV duo over the summer months.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"Ali, hoping you and George will sub co-host for Kelly and Mark occasionally," one wrote, with another replying in agreement writing: "That would be amazing".

Others remarked on George's absence from GMA during his holiday, with one posting: "No wonder I haven't seen you on TV!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are having the best time on vacation

If George and Ali were to sub occasionally for Kelly and Mark, it wouldn't be the first time hosting on Live for Ali, who has been a regular sub co-host for Kelly over the years.

As part of the Live family, she was one of the hosts to pay tribute to Ryan Seacrest when he left the program earlier this year, following six seasons on the popular daytime show.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on vacation in Greece

George and Ali occasionally appear on TV together, with Ali having appeared on GMA on several occasions, often embarrassing her reserved husband in the process, much to the delight of viewers.

Many other remarks in the comments section of their latest vacation photo focused on just how in love Ali and George - who have been married since 2001 - looked in the photo. "I love how you love," one wrote, while another responded: "A match made in heaven. The best famous couple ever." A third added: "You have a beautiful love, it's a rare gift."

The couple met after being set up on a blind date in 2000, and got engaged just two months later.

© Nina Westervelt George and Ali with their two daughters

Previously, the ABC star told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The pair got married at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple have been suggested as sub co-hosts for Live

In 2002, they welcomed their firstborn daughter Elliott, followed by daughter Harper 2006.

Ali and George are one of daytime's most famous couples yet are both incredibly down-to-earth, something fans love them for.

George and Ali live in a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA star's work in Times Square, where the morning show's studio is based.

George and Ali are doting parents

While they are relatively private when it comes to their family life, they have occasionally opened up about their parenting style among other things.

Back in 2016, Ali gave an insight into their dynamics as a family. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

