Today's Savannah Guthrie's age-defying appearance will turn heads as star marks poignant day in career

The NBC star is currently in Paris on an assignment for Today

Savannah Guthrie has been whisked off to Paris for an assignment on the Today Show, but that's not the only thing she's celebrating this week!

The NBC favorite is in fact marking an impressive 12 years on the daytime news program - having worked for the show for over a decade.

To mark the occasion, HELLO! have digged out a photo from Savannah's very first week on the show - and it's safe to say she hasn't aged a bit.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Savannah Guthrie's personal life

Savannah still has the same bouncy blowdry today, and her natural makeup look is going strong. The star previously co-hosted Today with Matt Lauer between 2012 and 2017, before Hoda Kotb replaced the former NBC star - who was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace".

This proved to be a challenging time for Savannah, who at the time of his firing, addressed the shocking turn of events live on the show alongside Hoda. "This is shocking and appalling and I honestly don’t even know what to say about it," Savannah on-air.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie during her first month on Today in 2011

"I know it wasn't easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then, it’s not easy now, and we support her and any women who come forward with claims, and it's just very painful for all of us at NBC and at The TODAY Show."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie unveils bold new look ahead of cushy gig on Today

MORE: Inside Savannah Guthrie's incredible home in Manhattan

Matt was almost entirely left out of Savannah's Today anniversary montage back in 2021 when she celebrated a decade on the show.

© Jeffrey Ufberg Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb back in 2011

Since working alongside Hoda, Savannah has formed a close friendship with the star, and the pair previously opened up about their bond while talking to HELLO!.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie wows in stylish swimsuit photo with a twist during evening by the pool

MORE: Hoda Kotb is 'packing her bags' - but where is she going?

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie revealed on Monday that she was jetting off to Paris

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie's multi-million net worth compared to Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and more – who's on top?

SEE: Today's Jenna Bush Hager shares high school confessions with Hoda Kotb in revelatory chat

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb laughing hard on Today

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's alternative living situation revealed during time away from show

MORE: Savannah Guthrie distracted by unexpected visitor outside Today Show studio – co-stars react

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

What's more, Savannah and Hoda are both working moms and often take comfort from each other during work hours too as they balance looking after their young children and hosting a busy morning news show.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie looks unrecognizable with super short hair in latest photo

Chatting about the support system she has with Savannah in an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier in the year, Hoda explained: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stori es? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.