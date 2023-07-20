Charlie Stayt missing from BBC Breakfast sofa amid scheduling shake-up

Charlie Stayt was missing from his usual spot on the BBC Breakfast sofa on Thursday morning amid a scheduling shake-up on the BBC.

The presenter, who usually hosts the current affairs programme alongside Naga Munchetty, was replaced by Ben Thompson, who has been covering for Jon Kay over the past week.

Naga and Ben fronted the show on BBC One from 6am until 7.30am, when the programme moved over to BBC Two to make way for the channel's coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Informing viewers of the scheduling change, Ben began: "You've been watching Breakfast on BBC One. Now, we are going to leave you here on BBC One because coming up next is live coverage of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand."

Naga continued: "If you want to stay with us, you can turn over to BBC Two. We're going to be on there until 9 o'clock."

Charlie, who joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006, usually appears on the show from Thursday to Saturday each week and has hosted alongside Naga since she joined the presenter line-up in 2014.

While the journalist initially began working as a relief presenter, he soon landed a role as the main weekend presenter in 2008.

While it's not clear why Charlie is away from the programme, he's not the only presenter who has been missing from the red sofa recently.

Jon Kay is currently off on annual leave and is enjoying some quality time with his family. Taking to his social media pages to announce his summer break, the journalist wrote: "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning," adding that he would be back on the sofa soon: "Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

Another star who has been absent from the show this week is Carol Kirkwood. The weather presenter has been away since Tuesday and while we don't know why the star hasn't been on the programme, we do know that she's headed for an exciting new challenge.

Carol, who has been replaced by Matt Taylor on the show this week, is set to join fans on a four-day steam train journey through her native land, Scotland.

The trip will cost participants £1,495, with the itinerary featuring a castle visit, three boat rides and a trip on the Falkirk Wheel.

The Scottish TV star is also expected to host a talk, during which she'll chat about her love of Scotland and growing up in the village of Morar. She'll also touch on her TV career and her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. Fans will also be able to take part in a Q&A session with Carol.