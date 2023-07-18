Carol Kirkwood absent from BBC Breakfast amid exciting career news

BBC Breakfast looked a little different on Tuesday morning as viewers tuned in to see Carol Kirkwood missing from the programme.

The popular weather presenter usually provides updates throughout the show but was instead replaced by Matt Taylor, who normally gives the forecast during the weekend programmes.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Carol Kirkwood was absent from BBC Breakfast on Tuesday

Carol's absence comes amid an exciting time in her career as she will be taking on a new challenge away from the show.

The Scottish star is set to join fans on a four-day steam train journey through her native land. The trip, which will cost participants £1,495, also involves a castle visit, three boat rides and a trip on the Falkirk Wheel, with the weather presenter expected to give a talk on her love of Scotland, growing up in Morar, her TV career and her time as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. A Q&A session with Carol will also be available.

© BBC Matt Taylor presented the weather updates on Tuesday

Carol wasn't the only star away from the current affairs programme on Tuesday. Jon Kay, who usually fronts the show with Sally Nugent, was also missing, having been absent for the past week.

Taking to social media ahead of his planned annual leave, Jon explained that he would return following a two-week break. "Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning," the 53-year-old wrote. "Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

© BBC Jon is currently away from the show on annual leave

Fans were quick to wish the journalist a restful holiday, with one person writing: "Enjoy your holiday and especially the extra sleep. Look forward to seeing you on the red sofa in two weeks' time."

Relief presenter Ben Thompson has been covering for Jon in his absence, sitting alongside Sally on the red sofa.

© BBC Ben Thompson has been standing in for Jon Kay for the past week

Another star missing from our screens is business presenter Nina Warhurst, who is currently on maternity leave having recently welcomed her third child.

The joyous news was announced by her colleagues Sally and Jon on a BBC Breakfast episode that aired on 3 July, with the hosts informing viewers that Nina had welcomed a "very healthy, beautiful baby girl," whose name is a "work in progress".

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces birth of Nina Warhurst's third baby

The 42-year-old, who is married to caterer Ted, recently gave an update on how she and her newborn baby girl are doing.

Nina responded to a fan on Twitter who asked: "How are you and the baby? Hope all is well and you're not kept awake."

© BBC Breakfast Nina and her husband Ted recently welcomed their third child, a baby girl

She replied: "We are great thanks. She does keep me up but all worth it."

Nina, who recently celebrated ten years since she first met her husband, is also a doting mum to two sons, Digby and Michael, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

© Instagram Nina with her two boys, Digby and Michael

Nina and Ted, who first crossed paths at a festival in Croatia in 2013, tied the knot in 2014. She joined the BBC Breakfast team four years later in 2018 before becoming the main business presenter in 2020.