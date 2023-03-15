BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood looks transformed in epic throwback photo The weather presenter used to be brunette!

Carol Kirkwood is a BBC Breakfast fan favourite and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the channel for 30 years.

The presenter, who is the longest-serving member of the Breakfast team, is known for her signature blonde locks - but did you know she used to be brunette?

Earlier this year, Breakfast viewers were treated to a series of throwback photos, showing old snaps of the presenters in their younger years during the 1980s. Watch the video below to see Carol's incredible picture.

In Carol's photo, which would have been taken during her late teens/early 20s, the now-60-year-old can be seen sporting a red headband over scraped-back brunette hair.

Reacting to the stunning photo, host Sally Nugent said: "It's our gorgeous Carol! She looks exactly the same!"

Co-host Ben Thompson agreed, adding: "She does. She hasn't changed one bit."

Carol began her TV career at the age of 30, working on a now-defunct cable TV channel, Windsor TV, in 1992. While she had previously presented short slots on BBC Radio Scotland, and then BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 4, her first on-screen role at the BBC was as a freelance presenter in 1993.

Carol used to be brunette in her younger years

The star, who was married to Olympian Jimmy Kirkwood at the time, then went on to join BBC News in 1998, and has since appeared across all of BBC Weather's output on radio and television programmes such as BBC News, BBC World News, BBC News at Six.

Carol is the main weather presenter on BBC Breakfast and has seen various hosts come and go over the years.

A particularly memorable moment from Carol's time on the show so far was when she announced her engagement to her fiancé Steve live on the programme.

Carol is engaged to police officer Steve

Showing off her gorgeous diamond ring, she confirmed the news. "We got engaged when we were on holiday," she told hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay. "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

Carol has since said she is in no rush to tie the knot and is enjoying her engagement to police officer Steve, whom she lives with in Maidenhead.

