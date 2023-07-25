The Daily Lowdown: Harry Styles bids emotional farewell to fans after tour ends

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Harry Styles bidding an emotional farewell to his fans after he brought his mammoth Love on Tour shows to a close in Italy. We're also chatting about Tori Kelly being rushed to hospital due to reported blood clots.

Not only that, Demi Lovato opens up about the after-effects of her harrowing 2018 overdose, and Ed Sheeran surprises his fans with some karaoke at a local pub.

Listen to today's episode below...

Harry Styles has bid an emotional goodbye to his fans after bringing his mammoth Love on Tour shows to a close after two years. The former One Direction star performed the final gig on his iconic tour in Reggio Emilia in Italy, before taking to social media to thank his fans for their support and giving him memories that will last a lifetime. Harry even addressed the crowd in Italian as he said how the tour was the greatest experience of his life. There's no word on Harry's next career move but the superstar said he'd see his fans again soon when the time is right.

Harry wrapped his tour this week

Tori Kelly has been rushed to hospital and placed in the ICU due to blood clots in her lungs and legs. The Grammy Award-winning singer, known for hits like Missin U and I was Made for Loving You, was out dining with friends when she started suffering chest pains and an elevated heart rate, before being rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The singer's team has not spoken out on the news yet, but we're sending all of our well-wishes to the star.

Demi Lovato has revealed that they still struggle with hearing and visual impairments following her drug overdose in 2018. The singer revealed in a candid interview with Andy Cohen that the harrowing incident, which occurred five years ago, caused her to suffer from impairments that have even prevented her from driving. However, the singer remains positive and says they don't have any regrets and sees her vision and audio impairment as a reminder of how far she has come. Demi's honest revelation comes shortly after she announced her upcoming album, Revamped, which is out in September.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran loves nothing more than surprising his fans and the Shape of You hitmaker did exactly that when he put on a karaoke singalong at a pub in Tennessee to celebrate breaking a new record. Ed took Santa's Pub where he put on a show singing classic pop hits such as Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way and One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful. He also performed for a newlywed couple, singing his hit love song Thinking Out Loud. The Grammy winner was celebrating setting a new attendance record earlier that week at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville as part of his huge Subtract world tour.

Doja Cat has sparked some controversy among her fans

And Doja Cat has faced criticism from her fans after she branded some of them 'creepy' for giving themselves a fan name. The Kiss Me More hitmaker, who is known for being very outspoken, took to Twitter hit out and those who call themselves Kittenz on her behalf, and said they needed to get off their phones and get a job. However, the comments did not go down well with her fanbase and many accounts in her name have been deactivated, meaning the Grammy winner has lost out on nearly 200,000 followers. However, some are convinced that her comments are part of her new persona she debuted recently, after sharing her new song Attention.