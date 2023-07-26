The Daily Lowdown: Matty Healy faces legal action and is Taylor Swift moving to TV?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift potentially moving to a career in TV and Matty Healy facing possible legal action after an illegal on-stage kiss in Malaysia.

Not only that, Katy Perry is returning to American Idol and S Club has released their new song in memory of Paul Cattermole.



She's arguably at the peak of her music career but could Taylor Swift now be switching lanes to TV? The Anti-Hero singer, who is currently still on tour, is thought to be working on a project for the small screen along with screenwriter Alice Birch who has worked on huge shows including Normal People and Succession. Taylor was thought to have been inspired by Succession character Shiv Roy and is keen to create a meta-feminist TV series. It won't be Taylor's first foray into film and TV as the Grammy-winner has appeared on various TV shows herself and is also thought to be working on her directorial debut for a feature film.

The 1975 could face legal action after their on-stage kiss incident at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur. The group, fronted by Matty Healy, found themselves in hot water when they protested Malaysia's laws regarding the LGBTQ community before the lead singer kissed the band's bassist Ross MacDonald. And now, a Malaysian law firm is said to be filming a class action lawsuit naming all four members of The 1975. A partner at the firm, named Matthew Thomas Philip branded the incident as a deliberate and reckless act, done knowing full well of the consequences. However, festival organisers have said they are not involved in the potential legal action, despite canceling the rest of the event after the incident in question. The band has not yet spoken out in response to the lawsuit.

The lives and careers of female hip-hop legends including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Sha-Rock, and more are set to be explored in a brand-new Netflix documentary. The film, titled Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, will drop next month and will detail the early careers of artists like Queen Latifah, who helped pioneer female hip-hop stars, as well as newer artists like Saweetie and Latto. But fans on social media have shared some upset about not including other stars like Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Lil' Kim in the trailer. Ladies First drops on Netflix on 9 August.

Katy Perry is returning to American Idol for season 22 despite facing some criticism from viewers. The California Girls hitmaker is scheduled to return to the panel for when the auditions kick off next month despite reports suggesting she could be departing the role after being "booed" for the first time in six seasons earlier this year during season 21. However, Katy will be back in the judging seat alongside series regulars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and the show's host Ryan Seacrest.

And S Club have officially released their first song in two decades as a tribute to their late bandmember Paul Cattermole. The song is called These Are the Days and is available for fans to listen to now, has been record by group members Bradley, Jo, Rachel, Jon and Tina, however, fellow member Hannah is not involved on the record after taking a step back from the band in the wake of Paul's death. The song comes shortly before the pop band kick off their tour in October. Paul sadly died in April from natural causes, he was 46 years old.