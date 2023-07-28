Daniela Ruah is continuing to make the most of the summer months with her family including her husband David Paul Olsen and their two children – and the actress sparked quite a reaction when she shared a rare photo of her son and daughter online.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star, who is known and adored for her former role as Kensi Blye on the hit show, NCIS: LA, posted a photo of ten-year-old son, River Isaac, and six-year-old daughter, Sierra Esther, and fans couldn't believe how much they had grown.

WATCH: Daniela Ruah shares emotional tribute after wrapping NCIS: LA

One photo showed Daniela's two children standing on a sprawling green field as they pointed out the mesmerizing rainbows in the sky. Another image showed the rainbow in all its glory glowing above the beautiful landscape.

But Daniela's followers were seemingly fixated on how big River and Sierra are these days. One person asked exasperatedly in a comment: "Is that Sierra??? Is she as tall as River???" followed by a shocked-face emoji and a love-heart eyes emoji.

A second echoed this, writing: " Beautiful thanks for sharing both River and Sierra look like teens now when did that happen?" A third, meanwhile, wrote: "Is Sierra growing like a weed?? She'll be mommy's 5'8" by 9th grade. Gorgeous pic."

MORE: Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette flexes incredible tattooed physique in new at-home photos

MORE: NCIS star Sean Murray sparks fan support with new social media post amid season 21 update

A fourth added: "Super beautiful there!! And those kids are really big now, super tall both!!," while a fifth marvelled at the scenery: "What a wonderful double rainbow, being able to see it is a great fortune, I can only imagine the amazement and joy of River and Sierra. Thank you for sharing it Dani."

The family-of-four have been enjoying some much-need quality family time in Daniela's home country Portugal. Earlier this month, she shared some heartwarming images of them enjoying a beach day – and it looks like the perfect family set up!

© Instagram Daniela and her husband and children have been enjoying their vacation recently

The star shared a video montage of various aspects of their time in Europe, including long walks in gorgeous locations, soccer games, and a cooking class where her children learned how to make one of Portugal's most classic desserts, Pastéis de Nata (custard tarts).

© Instagram Daniela is a mother of two

The 39-year-old was no doubt thrilled to have some downtime after a busy period for the star. In May, Daniela waved goodbye to Kensi Blye when NCIS: LA came to an end following its cancelation by CBS.

Not only that, but she's been busy acting as host to film episodes of the Portuguese version of the hugely popular gameshow, The Traitors. She's also been busy working on her latest Netflix project, titled Rabo De Peixe (Turn of the Tide).

© Jon Kopaloff Daniela Ruah played Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA

The details of her contribution to the Netflix show are yet to be revealed, but the star has been pictured on set with some the cast and crew members. One image even showed the actress behind-the-scenes of production – perhaps an indication that she's working behind the camera for Rabo De Peixe.