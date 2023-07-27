The Daily Lowdown: Tributes pour in for Sinead O'Connor after singer dies aged 56

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing the tributes that have been pouring in for the late singer, Sinead O'Connor who died aged 56.

Not only that but the nominee list for this year's Mercury Prize Award has been revealed and Drake has a sentimental moment on stage when he brought his mum, Sandi Graham, on stage to serenade her in New York.

Listen to today's episode below...

Tributes have been pouring in for Sinéad O'Connor after the Irish singer passed away suddenly aged 56. The artist, who shot to fame in 1990 following the huge success of her Nothing Compares 2 U, had a long-running career during which she released ten studio albums, and picked up a slew of awards along the way. Many famous names have shared their condolences and tributes to her including Chrissie Hynde, Russell Crowe, and Alison Moyet, who all spoke of her impact on the music world. Sinead's death was confirmed in a statement released by her family after she was tragically found unresponsive in her London home.

© Getty Sinead O'Connor attends 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Italian TV Show on October 5, 2014 in Milan, Italy

The Arctic Monkeys, Raye, and Fred Again.. have reason to celebrate after being named as nominees for this year's Mercury Prize. The full list of nominees were released this week ahead of the prestigious ceremony which will take place in London in September. The Arctic Monkeys are nominated thanks to their 2023 album The Car, while Fred Again.. received a nod for his record Actual Life 3. And Raye, who has just released a brand new single with Stormzy, has been nominated for her album My 21 Century Blues. Other big names to make the nominees list include Jessie Ware, Ezra Collective, and J Hus.

© Photo: Getty Images The Arctic Monkeys have received a Mercury Prize nomination

Drake had a sentimental moment on stage recently when he brought his mother out to serenade her. The Canadian rapper was performing in New York City earlier this week as part of his It's All A Blur tour when his mum Sandi Graham, then appeared in front of the crowd. Drizzy then sang his song Look What You've Done, which appears on his 2012 album Take Care, as a tribute to her and his uncle and grandmother. After Drake wrapped the song, the mother and son then shared an embrace much to the crowd's delight.

© Photo: Getty Images Drake brought his mum out on stage

Congratulations are in order to Leigh-Anne Pinnock who has received an honorary doctorate from Buckinghamshire New University in High Wycombe on Wednesday. The former Little Mix star received the doctorate in the Arts, and she addressed fellow students and graduates saying how she never imagined she'd be receiving the prestigious academic award. Leigh-Anne added that she felt hugely privileged to be recognised for her work as a campaigner for racial equality. It comes soon after the singer released her debut solo single, Don't Say Love, earlier this summer.

And the husband of singer Tori Kelly has shared an update on her health after the Grammy winner was hospitalised in California. The Missin' U singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after reportedly suffering from blood clots and an abnormally fast heartbeat. Now, Tori's husband Andre, shared on Instagram Stories that his wife is now smiling again and feeling stronger. We're sending our well wishes to Tori for a speedy recovery.