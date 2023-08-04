Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge confirms sad news about season six

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge has delivered some disappointing news. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Mel Monroe actress confirmed that season six of the Netflix series remains on hold. Explaining that she would normally be on set in Vancouver by now, Alexandra stated that production has been delayed by the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. Click the video below to see what she had to say…

Clearly frustrated by the situation in Hollywood, Alexandra said that it felt "weird" to still be at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, especially as she's been heading out to Vancouver for the past five years. "I'm always homesick when I'm there but now my body feels like it's supposed to be in Vancouver so it's very bizarre," she added.

© Instagram If it weren't for the strikes, Alexandra would typically be filming Virgin River in Vancouver by now

It's not the first time that a Virgin River cast member has addressed delays on season six. Back in May, actress Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope McCrea in the series, shared an update on production. Posting a beautiful snap of blooming roses, she wrote: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

While season six of Virgin River remains on hold, fans can at least revel in the fact that season five is just around the corner.

Netflix has confirmed that ten episodes will arrive on the streaming giant on September 7, but there's a slight difference with the release this time. In a Virgin River first, two special festive episodes will be released on the streaming site on 30 November, just in time for the holiday season.

Currently, the trailer for season five is yet to be released, however, the show's Instagram account has been posting some first-look photos. One of them sees lead characters Mel and Jack, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, sitting on the sofa as Mel leans her head on Jack's shoulder. The couple are looking somewhat downcast in the snap, but fans will have to wait to find out why.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

It's not all bad for the couple, however. A second new photo shared by Netflix paints a more positive picture with Jack and Mel sitting in front of a log fire by the lake, with the biggest smiles. And a third shows Mel beaming as she walks over a long bridge with a gorgeous scenic backdrop.

© Netflix Another season five snap saw Mel beaming in a scenic walk across a bridge

Meanwhile, a fourth photo pays attention to the storyline involving Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Paige (Lexa Doig) sitting at a table as they enjoy a candle-lit dinner.

© Netflix Could Preacher and Paige rekindle their romance?

Fans will know that Preacher had a tough time when Paige disappeared after she was involved in the death of her husband, but he soon found love with local teacher, Julia (Lucia Walters), which begs the question: who will Preacher end up with this season? Perhaps we're in for a love triangle!

Alexandra Breckenridge has already given fans an idea of what they can expect from season five. Speaking to New Beauty in August 2022, she said: "I think this season has started out well, and we're getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy. They're really intense and I think that they're some of the best episodes we've ever done.

© Netflix Alexandra has teaded some "heavy" episodes in season five

"I never say that either! I think that there's a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it's going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope."