The Daily Lowdown: Sinead O'Connor's heartwarming tribute revealed ahead of funeral

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about the heartwarming tribute to Sinead O'Connor following her passing in July.

Not only that, but Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge had a surprising run-in with The 1975's Matty Healy at Lollapalooza and Madonna has promised her fans that rescheduled tour dates for her tour are due imminently.

Listen to today's episode below...

A tribute to Sinead O'Connor in her hometown has been revealed ahead of the singer's funeral this week. A 30ft tall message showing the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker's name can be seen on a clifftop in the Irish seaside town of Bray in her honour following her passing aged 56 in July. The tribute appears in the town close to where Sinead will be buried, and a statement from the late singer's family was released saying that fans will be able to pay their respects to Sinead when the funeral procession passes the Bray seafront following service on Tuesday.

© Erika Goldring Matty Healy of The 1975 performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 04, 2023

The worlds of Blink 182 and The 1975 collided at the massive Lollapalooza festival in Chicago over the weekend. Blink's frontman Tom De Longe was watching Matty Healy and the rest of Manchester-based group perform their hit song Robbers, when Matty spotted the American rockstar in the crowd. Fans were then shocked when Matty then proceeded to greet Tom with a kiss before the Blink 182 star then wrote on social media that neither him nor the band would be going to Malaysia. The comment was in reference to The 1975's recent controversial set in Malaysia where Matty kissed the group's bass player Ross Macdonald in a protest against the country's views and laws regarding the LGBTQ community. Since then, the group face potential legal action and have been banned from playing there in the future.

© Stefanie Keenan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry)

Madonna has promised her fans that she will be releasing rescheduled tour dates imminently following her stint in hospital. The legendary singer wrote on Twitter that she was so grateful to her fans for their support and that she was pleased to announce that the new dates for her Celebration world tour will be announced any day now. The Vogue hitmaker was taken ill in June after suffering a bacterial infection. Madonna spent several days in an intensive care unit in New York before revealing that her tour would now begin in October rather than the summer.

Ne-Yo has apologised for comments he made on a recent podcast appearance while discussing parenting and gender identity. The RnB singer upset fans when he shared his opinion on parents who support their children coming out as transgender, before discussing what he believes the role of a parent is. However, the star then took to social media to say that after much reflection, he'd like to express his apologies for those he hurt with his comments. Ne-Yo added that he's always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community and that he plans to better educate himself on the issue.

© BBC Angela Scanlon

And the first few names joining the lineup for Strictly Come Dancing have been announced which means the countdown is officially on. The first name to be revealed was Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, as well as Bad Education star Layton Williams and legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon. Other names include newsreader Krishan Guru-Murthy, DJ Eddie Kadie, and presenter Angela Scanlon, with more famous faces set to be announced very soon.