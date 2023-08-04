The Daily Lowdown: Cardi B receives good news in criminal battery investigation

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift's extra tour dates, Cardi B's criminal battery investigation, and why fans aren't too happy with The Jonas Brothers. Not only that, but Lady Gaga has paid a touching tribute to her late friend Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday, and Celine Dion's sister has shared a bittersweet update on the singer's health.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift kicked off her six-night stint in Los Angeles on Thursday and delighted fans with her two surprise songs, which were in addition to her already-packed 45-track setlist. The singer – who has been on her Eras Tour since March – performed I Can See You and Maroon to 70,000 of her adoring fans at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood. Her stellar performance came after she added 15 more shows in North America next year following her tour stops in the UK next summer.

© Getty Taylor Swift on stage in a glittering bodysuit

Cardi B won't face charges after a criminal battery investigation by Las Vegas Police was dropped due to "insufficient evidence". The rapper was reported to police after a video – which she also shared herself – of her throwing a mic at a woman during a performance at Drai's Beachclub went viral. Cardi's actions were in response to the unnamed woman appearing to throw water at her during her rendition of Bodak Yellow last weekend.

The Jonas Brothers have come under fire from some fans who claim they are charging an "extortionate" amount of money for their UK shows next year. Tickets for their 'Five Albums. One Night' tour went on general sale on Friday morning, with prices ranging from £80 - £200, which many argued is too high a price tag for tickets. The trio, consisting of brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, will play nine UK shows in total, next June including stops in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow.

© Getty Fans are unhappy over expensive tickets

Lady Gaga paid tribute to Tony Bennett on Thursday on what would have been his 97th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Born This Way singer sent the late musician sweet birthday wishes and said she will celebrate him "a lot more than once a year", including every time she's on-stage singing jazz and every time she's with his family. Tony died on 21 July following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. After his death, Gaga penned an emotional message in which she said she miss her friend forever.

And Celine Dion's sister has shared a bittersweet update on the singer's health as she continues to battle the rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome. Claudette Dion revealed that the All By Myself hitmaker is struggling to find any medications that work for her but is persevering with her recovery with the help of their sister Linda, who has moved into Celine's $1.2 million Las Vegas mansion to help care for her.