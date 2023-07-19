The Today Show stars are always around to support each other on the air

Savannah Guthrie is lapping up the summer months off the screen, as evidenced by her absence on the latest installment of the Today Show.

Hoda Kotb was joined instead by Sunday Today host and fan favorite anchor Willie Geist, clarifying later in the show that Savannah, 51, had "taken the day off."

The NBC News anchor had previously taken the day off last week on Wednesday as well, and Hoda, 58, was flanked by Craig Melvin.

Savannah took the day off "Today"

However, on the July 19 installment, Craig had taken the day off as well, with NBC News and Top Story host Tom Llamas filling in.

What's more, Pop Start host Carson Daly was absent as well, although Carson has been juggling stints in New York and Los Angeles while also filming the upcoming audition rounds for The Voice.

Co-anchors Craig and Carson also took the day off

Third Hour host Sheinelle Jones stepped in, while the weather was helmed as usual by Al Roker, who is coming off a milestone birthday celebration for his son Nick.

No summer has been more momentous than Al's, who became a first time grandfather over Fourth of July weekend, and took some time off to meet his daughter Courtney Roker Laga's new baby girl, Sky Clara.

Several of the anchors have already devoted some of their time off to the recent July long weekend, with Savannah, Hoda, and Al all taking the week off.

Dylan Dreyer was absent from her Third Hour hosting duties last week, partaking in a good round of golf at The American Century Championship across the country in Nevada.

Savannah was joined on her vacation by her husband Michael Feldman and their children, Vale, eight, and Charley, six.

The NBC anchor got some vacation time in with her kids and husband

In the midst of it all, they managed to squeeze in a vacation to the United Kingdom, seen at Hyde Park on Saturday, July 8, at the Bruce Springsteen concert, joined by fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi and tennis star (and Savannah's friend) Roger Federer.

In an interview with Refinery29, Savannah opened up about constantly having her mind be in two places as a working mom, saying: "Like most moms, you're always thinking about your kid.

Dylan jetted off to Nevada for a golf tournament

"Right through our whole show, I'm texting with my husband, with the babysitter. They're always at the forefront of my mind. But I'm concentrating, too."

She added: "There's a certain vulnerability you have when you have children. You know that something you're completely invested in is walking around in the world and it's your job to protect it.

The anchors always step in for each other when the need arises

"You couldn't have a greater stake in their wellbeing. My little kids, even if they have the sniffles, if they're not at peace, I'm not at peace."