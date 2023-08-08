Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Taylor Swift's sweet gesture for Alicia Keys' son when they attended her Eras tour.

Not only that, but Megan Thee Stallion has called for a harsher sentence for Tory Lanez as the rapper awaits his sentencing after being found guilty for assault.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift had the sweetest interaction with the son of fellow superstar singer Alicia Keys when the family went to see Taylor perform for her tour. Alicia took her eight-year-old son, Genesis, along with her to Inglewood California to watch the Anti-Hero hitmaker put on a show, and afterwards Alicia shared a note that Taylor had written to Genesis, saying that she was so excited to hear the little one was coming to see her play. Grammy-winning artists Alicia shared how special it was to her son and thanked Taylor for her beautiful spirit.

© Getty Taylor Swift on stage in a glittering bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion has urged a judge in Los Angeles to implement a harsh sentence against rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan in the foot in July 2020. Tory appeared in court on Monday to receive his sentencing after he was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Via her lawyers, Megan requested that the judge to hand down a 13-year sentence. She said in a statement that since she was attacked she has not experienced a single day of peace and that she will never be the same again. A prolonged discussion delayed the hearing and a sentencing is now thought to be taking place on Tuesday.

We're sending our condolences to Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock who's longtime partner, Bryan Randall passed away at 57 after a secret battle with ALS. The actress' partner, who worked as a photographer, was diagnosed with the illness, which is known as motor neurone disease in the UK, three years ago and had chosen to keep the news private. A statement confirmed the sad news that Bryan had died on Saturday. The statement said that the family were immensely grateful to the doctors who navigated the landscape of the illness with them. They asked for privacy to grieve and come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.

© Getty Images Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City

Ed Sheeran has expressed his concern over the use of Artificial Intelligence in music. The Shape of You hitmaker was appearing on a recent interview in New York with audio company Audacy when he said that he finds AI 'weird', and that he believes as society we shouldn't need it. Ed then joked that Hollywood movies have been telling humans not to do it, and that the point of humans is to do jobs. Meanwhile, AI in music seems to be a growing trend with Beatles legend Paul McCartney recently admitting that he was using the technology to create new Beatles music, due for release later this year.

© Getty Images Ed Sheeran

And more exciting names have been revealed as contestants taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing. On Tuesday, the BBC announced that Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas was joining as well as BBC Asian Network DJ Nikita Kanda. The pair both said how thrilled they were to be joining the Ballroom and Latin competition which is due to begin in September. Meanwhile other names taking part this year include Angela Scanlon and West End star Layton Williams.