The Daily Lowdown: Lizzo's first performance since lawsuit cancelled due to 'severe circumstances'

Welcome to Japan, Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on stage while attending a special summit in Tokyo on Wednesday. The royal looked in high spirits at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, just one day after arriving at Haneda airport on with his close friend and fellow polo player, Nacho Figueras.

© Getty Prince Harry has travelled to Japan

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro's cause of death has been confirmed over a month after he passed away aged just 19. New York City's chief medical examiner published the results, which confirmed Leandro died in an accidental overdose from the toxic effects of a series of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl. His mother, Drena, has previously shared her suspicions that he had taken pills laced with fentanyl. At the time of his grandson's death, Robert released a statement saying that he was deeply distressed, and requesting privacy to grieve the loss. We're thinking of Robert and his family at this sad time.

© Instagram Robert with his daughter Drena and grandson Leandro

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival, which would have marked Lizzo’s first performance since being sued by three of her former dancers, has been cancelled. It was due to take place in September in Philadelphia, with the cancellation being down to "severe circumstances outside of production control". The festival’s update comes amid the news that Lizzo is being sued for allegations of assault, workplace misconduct and inappropriate sexual behaviour, which she has denied, claiming that the allegations are as unbelievable as they sound.

© Steven Ferdman Lizzo's statement was met with anger by the plaintiffs

Need something new to watch? ITV has shared all of the details about its upcoming true crime drama, The Long Shadow, and it sounds seriously good. The cast includes Line of Duty actors Daniel Mays and Lee Ingleby, who will star alongside Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Katherine Kelly, and follows the five-year hunt for the serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, AKA the Yorkshire Ripper. The story is also set to be written by Hijack's writer and co-creator, so if you enjoyed the Idris Elba drama, this is definitely one for you!

© ITV Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson in The Long Shadow

And a huge congratulations is in order to Taylor Swift, whose hit single Anti-Hero has landed seven nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards! The star has been nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Direction, amazing! She has some seriously competition though, with Kill Bill, Flowers, Vampire, Calm Down, Unholy and Bad Habit also being nominated for Song of the Year. Who do you think will be taking home the most awards?