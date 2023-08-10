The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift sends fans into meltdown with new album announcement

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Taylor Swift's next re-recorded album – and it's dropping in October. Not only that, but influencer and rapper Lil Tay's reported death aged 14 has been called into question, and Liam Gallagher enjoyed a mini Oasis reunion.

Listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift left her fans jumping for joy when she made the surprise announcement on Thursday that her next album will be a re-recording of her 2014 hit, 1989 – and it will include five new tracks. The superstar shared the news at her LA show before taking to Instagram where she admitted 1989 is her "favourite re-record" and called the added tracks "insane" before questioning why they were ever left off the original album. Fans don't have too long to wait either as the Blank Space singer revealed that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will drop on 27 October.

© Beth Garrabrant Taylor's album cover for 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay's reported death has been called into question after her dad, Christopher Hope, refused to confirm or deny she passed away aged 14. The shocking announcement was shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday but gave no cause of death and according to reports, police have no record of her death either. When asked to comment on his daughter's alleged passing, Christopher apologised and told the NY Post he could not be of any help.

Lil Tay reportedly died aged 14

Liam Gallagher had a mini Oasis reunion on Wednesday – although sadly it wasn't with his brother Noel. The singer was joined on stage during his intimate gig at Camden's Koko by former Oasis guitarist, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, for renditions of their hit songs Morning Glory and Rock N' Roll Star. Paul's appearance comes after he revealed in September that he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with tonsil cancer in April 2022.

Paramore has been forced to cancel the remaining dates on their North American tour as frontwoman Hayley Williams continues to battle a lung infection. The Misery Business singer shared a statement on Wednesday following their performance in Seattle, which she admitted "got a little scary" as she tried to power through her health issues. After speaking to her team and doctors, Hayley said her "lungs are not healing quickly enough" and if she were to continue with the final two shows it would "come as a detriment" to her health. We wish her a speedy recovery.

© Getty Images Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams is battling a lung infection

And rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in Florida on Wednesday night after he failed to appear in court. The controversial hip hop star – real name Daniel Hernadez – reportedly spent three hours in a Palm Beach County jail before he was released from custody. His arrest comes months after he was brutally attacked at a LA Fitness gym in South Florida and sustained severe injuries including broken ribs and a broken jaw.