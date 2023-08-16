Wolf: fans react to 'thrilling' finale, but will there be a season 2?

BBC’s new series Wolf finally concluded on Tuesday night, and fans have been full of praise about the season finale. The hit show stars the likes of Ukweli Roach, Iwan Rheon and Sacha Dhawan, and follows two men as they break into a house to torture a family, while a detective tries to get to the bottom of the mystery. Find out what fans thought of the finale here…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Wow. Now *that* is a finale! A thriller with actual edge-of-your-seat twists? Yes, please! What a thrilling ride. Compelling. Entertaining. Dark. Brutal. Brilliantly Welsh. And what a cast! More please," while another person added: "#Wolf from the constant unsettling unease in episode one, to the bat [expletive] craziness of the Figaro torture/sex scene in episode two, it's shaping up to be a contender for one of the best series of the year."

WATCH: Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon lead the cast of BBC One’s thriller, Wolf

A third person simply added: "Wolf has to be one of the best crime dramas of the year. Brilliant and bonkers."

Sian Reese Williams, who plays DI Maia Lincoln on the show, thanked fans for the love, writing: "Thanks for all the love for #wolf. I had such fun playing her. Worryingly, more than one friend has told me Lincoln is the character that most remind them of the actual me they’ve seen me play…At least she looks cool, I guess."

© BBC Ciarán Joyce and Ukweli Roach in Wolf

Other fans were compelled by the mystery teased in the season finale, including that Detective Jack Caffery’s brother was still alive six years after his disappearance. Asking about a sequel, one person wrote: "Wolf does that mean his brother was kept captive for at least six years! Lined up for a sequel?"

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf

Another fan questioned: "#wolf Really loved the whole series twists and turns. But that ending about the brother? Does that mean there will be a season 2? #UkweliRoach is a revelation. Charismatic, intense, great acting. I hope we will see him more on our screens."

© Simon Ridgway What did you think of the finale?

So will there be a season two? While there has been no word from BBC about the show’s future just yet, there is plenty of original material to be adapted, as the show is an adaptation of the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder. There are currently seven novels in the series, with storylines ranging from a Beechway High Secure Unit being terrified as power cuts lead to horrific incidents to a young girl who is still in the back of a car during a car hijacking.

We don’t know about you, but we’re so ready for a second instalment of this excellent show!