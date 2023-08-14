Wolf star Ciarán Joyce has a famous partner – and she's appeared in Unforgotten and Silent Witness

The BBC's new thriller series, Wolf, is currently keeping the nation gripped. Appearing in the drama alongside Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon is actor Ciarán Joyce, who portrays detective Jack Caffrey's colleague, DI Prody.

Ciarán, who hails from Wales, is a familiar face thanks to his various TV roles, including in Young Dracula, The Story of Tracy Beaker and Torchwood. But did you know that his partner is also a star of the small screen?

WATCH: Are you enjoying the BBC's new thriller series, Wolf?

Who is Ciarán Joyce?

Ciarán Joyce is a 35-year-old actor who is currently on our screens as DI Prody in the BBC's new thriller, Wolf.

He has appeared in various TV series, including Torchwood, Holby City and Young Dracula but is perhaps best recognised for playing the role of Lol in the CBBC show, The Story of Tracy Beaker, which is based on the popular children's book series by Jacqueline Wilson.

© BBC Ciarán Joyce and Ukweli Roach in Wolf

The actor is also a star of the stage and has an impressive list of theatre credits, including three separate productions of Les Misérables.

He also played the role of Nicholas Beckett in Alan Patrick Kenny's production of What the Butler Saw at Los Angeles' Odyssey Theatre.

© BBC Ciarán plays DI Prody in the BBC drama, Wolf

Who is Ciarán Joyce's partner?

Ciarán Joyce is in a relationship with actress Lucinda Dryzek.

Lucinda, 32, has a long list of TV credits to her name but is perhaps best known for playing Katy in the BBC's 2009 family sitcom, Life of Riley, which starred Caroline Quentin and Neil Dudgeon.

© ITV/Shutterstock Lucinda Dryzek as Claire Finch in Unforgotten

She also played a young version of Keira Knightley's character, Elizabeth Swann, in the 2003 film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

MORE: Meet Wolf star Owen Teale's actress wife who starred in The Crown

MORE: BBC's Wolf filming locations: Where was the drama filmed?

From 2016 to 2017, Lucy starred in BBC One's medical drama, Holby City, in the role of Jasmine Burrows, the half-sister of Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel).

She also played Leah in Ruth Jones' comedy-drama, Stella, and may also be recognised for portraying Claire Finch in the third season of ITV's hit crime drama, Unforgotten.

© BBC Lucinda Dryzek in the BBC sitcom, White Gold

The actress has made two separate appearances in the BBC's long-running drama, Silent Witness. She first appeared on the show back in 2002 during its sixth season before later returning for two episodes in a different role, playing a character named Marie Walsh in season 22.

Ciarán and Lucinda like to keep their lives out of the spotlight, so little is known about their relationship. However, Ciarán first appeared on Lucy's Instagram page back in August 2020, so it's likely that the couple have been together for at least 3 years.

© Lucinda Dryzek/Instagram Ciarán and Lucinda with their dog Shiv

The lovebirds, who share a schnauzer named Shiv, often feature on each other's social media pages and Ciarán even shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend in a New Year's post. Alongside a carousel of snaps of his other half, including one of the pair attending a wedding together, Ciarán quoted a lyric from Paolo Nutini's song, 'Writer'.

He wrote: "'And I wanna thank you, for all that it's cost you. For being, the most beautiful part of my life.' HNY x."

Wolf continues on BBC One on Monday 14 August at 9pm. All episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.