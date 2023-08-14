Gogglebox stars share major update on upcoming season - details

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley Griffiths have shared an exciting update on the upcoming season of the hit Channel 4 show.

The married couple, who are currently abroad on holiday, took to Instagram with a sweet selfie taken against a stunning beach backdrop. In the caption, they revealed that the show will return to screens in September.

© Dave Griffiths/Instagram Dave and Shirley shared an update on the show with a selfie taken on holiday

"One more holiday before #gogglebox starts In September ola xx," they penned.

Fans were quick to react to the good news in the comments section, with one person writing: "Have a great holiday you two. Can't wait to have you back on our screens," while another added: "Can't wait for your return!!!"

A third person commented: "Can't wait for it, love watching you guys. Enjoy your holiday."

© Channel 4 The series will return in September

So, when exactly will our favourite armchair critics return to our screens?

While Channel 4 has yet to announce an official release date for season 22, if past series are anything to go by, viewers can expect to see the new episodes arrive in mid-September.

Dave and Shirley's update comes during an exciting time for the show's cast, including fan favourite star Jenny Newby, who recently became a great-grandmother again.

© Instagram Jenny became a great-grandmother again with the arrival of Olive-Mae

Jenny's co-star and best friend Lee Riley confirmed the happy news on Instagram over the weekend with a gorgeous snap of Jenny cradling the newborn baby, who is named Olive-Mae.

The caption read: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think xx."

The comments section was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, including from co-star Ellie Warner, who wrote: "Congratulations Jenny and family."

Jenny isn't the only Gogglebox star to have welcomed a new addition to the family in recent months. Ellie became a mum for the first time back in June when she and her boyfriend Nat Eddleston welcomed their son, Ezra.

© Channel 4 Ellie's son Ezra made his TV debut in June

The newborn baby made his TV debut on Gogglebox soon after his arrival. Ellie introduced her little boy to viewers while sitting on her sofa, before handing him over to his aunt Izzi for a cuddle. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

She later took to Instagram with an adorable photo of Ezra, who was laying peacefully in a basket while covered with a knitted yellow blanket. She penned in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Fellow Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford also celebrated some joyous baby news in June when he became a father for the second time. During an episode of the Channel 4 show, Pete revealed that he and his wife Paige had welcomed a baby girl named Eva.

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford introduced his newborn daughter on Gogglebox

Taking to Instagram with an adorable photo of him cradling his newborn. The 28-year-old penned in the caption: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."