George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth's lookalike mom wows in bikini as star looks to happy times

Ali Wentworth has led an exciting life and fondly looked back at some happy moments from her childhood at the start of the week.

The Go Ask Ali star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a joyful photo of herself as a little girl on the beach, with her glamorous mom Muffie Cabot, who was dressed in a stylish bikini while sitting on the sand smiling at her daughter.

"A throwback to many summers ago with my Mom in Cape Cod. I wish I still had that bathing suit. But I still eat tomato and mayonnaise sandwiches… #nostalgia," she wrote in the caption.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali's fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many following her down the path of nostalgia, with many saying that they too, had the same bathing suit that she was wearing!

"Omg I had that bathing suit too," one wrote, while another commented: "I had that same bathing suit," alongside a crying with laughter emoji. A third added: "This is such a lovely photo."

Ali's mom, now 87, has had quite an eventful life, and was very well known during much of her life.

Born Mabel "Muffie" Wentworth Brandon Cabot, she was an American heiress and socialite. What's more, during the 1980s she served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan.

The star grew up in Washington D.C., which is where she found love, meeting now husband George Stephanopoulos on a blind date back in 2000. The actress opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

They went on to welcome two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 17. They moved their family to NYC over a decade ago when George accepted a job as a co-anchor at Good Morning America.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship. Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

