Ali Wentworth is having the time of her life during the summer months at her family's home in the Hamptons - and has been sharing some envy-inducing photos to match.

The Go Ask Ali star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a candid picture of her crabbing in the middle of the sea, dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The star is no doubt keeping busy right now, ahead of an upcoming change in her family unit, which she has been dreading.

Ali and her husband, George Stephanopoulos, will soon be empty nesters when their youngest daughter Harper, 17, leaves home to go to college at the end of August.

Last month, Ali shared a photo of herself looking sad while sitting a mocktail in a bar. She wrote alongside the image: "My youngest is leaving for college soon… I’m on my 6th mocktail."

Ali Wentworth shared a candid beach photo during her time in the Hamptons

The confession was met with a mass of comments from her followers, with many offering support, while others shared their own stories about becoming empty nesters.

This was the latest reference that the actress had made about her youngest daughter leaving home.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have a second home near the beach

The author also recently posted a photo of an assortment of shoes spread across the floor at their family home in New York City, along with the caption: "My youngest is about to embark on her college journey. So I savor every last minute with the sounds of my kids laughter and the spots of sticky ice cream on the counter."

George and Ali are also parents to oldest daughter, 20-year-old Elliott, who left home in 2021 to attend college. At the time, Ali was devastated as she came to terms with the family's new normal.

Ali Wentworth isn't looking forward to her youngest daughter leaving home

While Harper will be flying the nest, she will no doubt regularly come back to visit her parents, just as her older sister Elliott does.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a night out with her parents and sister earlier in the summer, when they went to watch Taylor Swift in New York City.

Ali Wentworth with daughters Harper and Elliott

She also made a rare red carpet appearance along with her younger sister, at the Pretty Baby New York premiere in March.

The siblings joined their parents - whose production company produced the documentary - at the star-studded event, which was also attended by the star of the show, Brooke Shields, and her own family.

