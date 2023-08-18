Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Ed Sheeran teasing his new album, thought to be called Autumn, after he shared a new video on his social media.

Not only that but Disney's pop Princesses Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are set to release new music on the same day! Listen to today's episode below...

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence after filing for divorce. The fitness trainer, who married the Baby One More Time hitmaker last year, released a statement on social media confirming reports of them splitting after six years together. Sam added that they will continue to hold onto the love and respect they have for each other and that he wishes Britney the best. The model finished his statement by urging media and fans online to be kind. The statement comes soon after Sam filed divorce papers citing irreconcilable differences. Britney is yet to speak out about the split.

© Getty Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split

Ed Sheeran has teased fans that his new album could be set to drop very soon. The Bad Habits singer shared an intriguing video on his Instagram showing Ed as the host of a shopping channel, telling his fans that Autumn is coming, hinting at a new title for the record. The Grammy-winner also spoke to Andy Cohen recently about his new music, explaining that he had no expectations for it and that he wrote the record before Subtract was released earlier this year. Subtract marked the final chapter of Ed's symbol era following the huge successes of +, multiply, divide and Equals.

Lizzo's Big Grrrl and Big Boi dancers have come out in support of the singer following the recent lawsuit she was handed due to alleged misconduct. The official social media accounts for Big Girrl shared a statement with fans explaining that they had the time of their lives working with the Good as Hell hitmaker while appearing as dancers for her Special World Tour. They added they were so honoured to work with such amazing talent and thanked Lizzo for shattering limitations and making the way for Big Grrrl and Big Boi dancers. It comes soon after a few of Lizzo's other dance crew filed a lawsuit against her for alleged sexual, racial and religious harassment. Lizzo denies the allegations.

© Getty Lizzo has been supported by some members of her team in the wake of her lawsuit

Legendary rock band Green Day are set to release a special edition of their hugely sucessful album Dookie to mark thirty years since its release. The anniversary deluxe edition will be available to fans as a limited edition six-LP vinyl box set, and will also come in a four-CD box set and digital format. The album will feature never before heard demos, as well as previously unheard live recordings at festivals such as Woodstock in the early 90s. The anniversary album will be released on 29th September.

© Getty Images Miley Cyrus

Disney fans are feeling nostalgic this week thanks to Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez both confirming new music. The pop princesses will be dropping their respective singles very soon, with Selena set to release her track, named Single Now, on 25 Aug, while Miley will share her song, Used to be Young, which will come out on the same day. Selena told her fans that she was releasing new music since her third album is not quite finished, meanwhile, Miley is still riding off the success of her album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released earlier this year.