The Daily Lowdown: Geri Horner talks Spice Girls reunion rumours

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Geri Horner – aka Ginger Spice – talking about the Spice Girls Glastonbury rumours!

Not only that but Selena Gomez appears on a track with Fred Again.. as she continues her music comeback, Olivia Rodrigo talks touring and Ariana Grande is gearing up for a week of celebrating her debut album's ten-year anniversary. Listen to today's episode below...

Geri Horner has spoken out about those Spice Girl Glastonbury rumours. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the former popstar, nicknamed Ginger Spice, discussed the possibility of the girl band reuniting to headline the festival to mark their 30-year anniversary. But, fans might be a little disappointed because Geri said there aren't any current plans to appear on the Pyramid stage. However, it's not all bad news because the singer did say that the group would be getting together to mark the milestone, with Geri insisting that with Victoria turning 50 and the band turning 30, it's too good an opportunity to miss. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a full reunion.

Speaking on anniversaries, Ariana Grande is marking the ten-year anniversary of her debut album Yours Truly, and there's plenty in store for fans to look forward to. The singer shared on social media that she would be releasing a deluxe digital version of the record, as well as newly recorded live versions of Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin. Ariana is planning a week of celebrations which will also include a Q&A session and a merchandise capsule, before dropping another live performance of her track, Baby I, on the 27 August.

Is Olivia Rodrigo set to go on tour? It certainly sounds like it. The Good 4 U hitmaker revealed recently on Capital FM that she wrote her second album, Guts, with a tour in mind, hinting that she could be set to go on the road following the release of her sophomore record. Olivia said that the new songs are 'really fun' and ones she wants her fans to be able to scream along to in a crowd. There's no word yet on tour dates, but the album is due for release on September 8th, so here's hoping we get tour news soon after that.

Selena Gomez has appeared on a track with Fred Again.. as she continues her return to music. The singer, who recently dropped her other new single, called Single Soon, was heard singing on the DJ's track as he performed live on the weekend. Selena's vocals were heard on his song, That’s All Right, but there's no word yet on if or when Fred Again.. will officially release the song with Selena, but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

And radio DJ Chris Evans has revealed his skin cancer diagnosis. The 57-year-old was presenting his show on Virgin Radio when he shared the news on air, explaining to listeners that he, luckily, it was found in its early stages and that he will be undergoing treatment next month. Chris had a previous cancer scare back in 2020, as well as a diagnosis eight years ago, before he was then later given the all-clear. We're sending our best wishes to Chris!