The Daily Lowdown: Lana Del Rey shares exciting tour update with fans

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato reportedly cutting ties with their manager, Scooter Braun.

Not only that but Lana Del Rey has exciting news for her fans regarding a mini tour, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcome their second child and there's other happy baby news for Sienna Miller.

Listen to today's episode below...

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are the latest stars to have reportedly cut ties with their manager Scooter Braun. The manager and producer, who had a very public previous disagreement with Taylor Swift over her masters – which led her to re-record her albums – has apparently lost two of his clients although the reasons why have not been reported.

The news is being reported shortly after Columbian singer J Balvin and Justin Bieber also parted ways with their manager, although this has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Ariana departing Scooter's management comes amid her celebrating a re-release of her debut album Yours Truly to mark its ten-year anniversary.

Rihanna's partner Rocky kisses her bump while holding their son

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky who have welcomed their second baby according to US outlets. The couple, who are already parents to their son Rza, reportedly welcomed a second son earlier this month and have been enjoying parenthood in privacy ever since. The name of their little one has not yet been shared, but TMZ is stating that like their firstborn, their newborn's name begins with an R. We can't wait to see the photos!

Lana Del Rey has made her fans in the American South very happy by announcing a mini tour. The Video Games hitmaker has revealed that she will be embarking on ten concerts across states including Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina and Texas in September and October. But fans needn't worry because Lana did say she would be announcing more dates in the future. Tickets for the shows go on sale this weekend.

© Getty Lana Del Rey

Speaking of tours, the Arctic Monkeys have also shared some exciting gig news. The indie band, led by frontman Alex Tuner, have announced headline shows in arenas in Ireland for October to round off the tour of their newest album The Car. The band will perform at the 3Arena in Dublin before heading to the SSE Arena in Belfast. The shows in Ireland come a few weeks after Alex's illness meant the band had to pull out their show in Dublin. Previous ticket owners will be given priority for the new shows.

Sienna Miller is expecting her second baby

And we're sending congrats to Sienna Miller who is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Oli Green. The actress, who is already a mum to a ten-year-old daughter, Marlowe, is set to welcome her first child with Oli later this year. The couple have been dating since early 2022 and look more loved up than ever. Head to HELLO! magazine. Com to read the full story.