Today's Dylan Dreyer and husband share unhappy photo of son as fellow parents weigh in

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three and both she and her husband, Brian Fichera, like to keep it real when it comes to their family life.

The doting parents often share fun updates on their kids on social media, and their latest update certainly got fans talking!

The NBC star and her photographer husband both posted the same pouting picture of their middle son Oliver, three, which had been taken after he had been told to eat some asparagus in exchange for getting a dessert.

VIDEO: Will Dylan Dreyer try for a baby girl?

Brian posted the photo - showing the little boy sitting under his chair - alongside the caption: "Ollie's world came crashing down around him when he found out his dessert privileges were tied directly to asparagus consumption.

Ollie pictured here when he retreated underneath his chair to contemplate his future."

Fellow parents quickly weighed in on the photo, with one writing: "These are the cutest moments and the hardest ones to keep a straight face," while another wrote: "He’s precious that alone would give him dessert."

A third added: "Just one 'no thank you' bite is all we ask. If they take a bite and don’t like it, that’s the end."

Other parents told Brian that Oliver shouldn't be forced to each asparagus, leading to his very funny tongue-in-cheek response.

"In response to all of your comments I’ve decided that not only does he have to eat asparagus tonight (we still haven’t let him back inside…he hasn’t eaten them yet). BUT he will be having them tomorrow for breakfast soaked in milk."

Dylan reassured parents on her own Instagram that Oliver did end up getting a dessert, and even ate two bites of asparagus.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

When one fan asked her: "Dylan, please say you gave Oliver dessert," she wrote: "Haha he got ice cream. But he did eat 2 bites of asparagus!"

Dylan's version of the photo was just as funny, as she posted it alongside a picture of her pouting on the TV.

Dylan and her husband love being parents

"Ollie pouts and he’s just adorable. I’m just standing there and look like an absolute you-know-what. @getrusso_ pointing out where Ollie gets his face from!" she wrote.

Along with Oliver, Dylan and Brian are also parents to sons Calvin, six, and Rusty, one.

Dylan and her sons at their beach house

The couple live with their three sons in a two bedroom apartment in New York City, and retreat to a beach house at the weekends - which often features in their social media posts, and on Dylan and Calvin's popular cooking channel, Cooking with Cal.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.