Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead celebrates special day with rarely-seen son – and he's all grown up

The British TV host and partner to Renee Zellweger shared a sentimental message for his elder son

British TV host Ant Anstead – ex-husband of Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall and current love of Oscar winner Renée Zellweger – is celebrating a big milestone: son Archie’s 17th birthday.

Alongside a carousel of photos posted on Instagram, the dad-of-three shared how proud he is of his elder son’s milestones and all he has to look forward to.

WATCH: Ant Anstead's son gives a home tour with dad

“17 TODAY!!!! Happy birthday to my incredible son @archoanstead," he wrote. "I’m so proud watching you thrive into the young man you have become! This is a huge year of A levels [final exams] and finally time to drive!!!”

© Instagram Ant and girlfriend Renée Zellweger with his two older children, Archie, who just turned 17, and Ameline, 19

In two of the sweet snaps, an older Archie is pictured behind the wheel of a car and also gazing up at his dad. There’s also a trio of adorable throwback pics of baby Archie – a father-son snap when the young boy was a toddler, a funny pic of Archie covered in baby food, and an image of Ant as a young dad gently holding his little blonde haired son, who is so cute in a striped shirt.

The nostalgic dad-of-three continued: “I love you me dooood! You inspire me every day! It’s crazy to think where did those 17 years go? In a blink! One lucky daddo!”

Ant has three children: Archie and daughter Ameline, 19, whose mother is ex-wife Louise Storey, and three-year-old Hudson, who he shares with his most recent ex, HGTV star Christina.

In fact, many of the comments on Ant’s Instagram post showed that fans see quite a resemblance between his elder son and youngest child Hudson.

“He looks alot like Hudson,” said one follower, while another said, “Wow him and Hudso favor one another when he was that age.”

© Instagram Fans pointed out that Archie looked a lot like Ant's younger son Hudson, three, when he was a toddler

A third commenter wrote: “Happy Birthday to your son!! Boy he resembles your baby Hudzo!”

While the TV star and Flip or Flop’s Christina weathered a bitter custody battle over their young son, they now co-parent in harmony, sharing joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

The former couple married in December 2018 and split less than two years later.

Meanwhile, Ant famously met new partner Renée Zellweger – who Hudson calls ‘Nay-Nay’ – while filming his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride. After much talk of romance, the pair went Instagram official two years ago.