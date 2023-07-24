Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's three-year-old son follows in father's footsteps in new photos

Ant Anstead is one doting dad, as evidenced by his latest set of photos with son Hudson, three, and it seems like the toddler wants to follow in dad's footsteps.

The English TV host, 44, shared a new set of snaps in which he and Hudson (adorably nicknamed "Hudzo") work together on repairing a vintage car.

The motorist and car builder was seen fist bumping his son as they got to work on the car, with Hudson confidently screwing in some of the parts and going at it with a wrench.

© Instagram Ant was joined by his son Hudson for a car repair job

"Weekends are best spent building OLD CARS! Hudzo is a natural… He loves learning and he just gets it! And I am loving this very early Series 1 Landy! The perfect car to learn on!" Ant captioned his photos.

Fans left comments along the lines of: "You got a mix of parts there Ant, good to see your lad playing spanners!" and: "What a great partner you have there. His concentration on what he's doing is awesome!!!!" as well as: "Oh my – the apple didn't fall far from the tree did it – you have such wonderful children."

Ant shares Hudson with his ex-wife and HGTV star Christina Hall, to whom he was married from 2018-2021. He shares older kids Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

© Instagram The three-year-old was pictured keenly following in his father's footsteps

While he's in the States right now visiting with Hudson, he also maintains a home in the UK with his older children; he also balances his time between the two countries to be with his partner, Renée Zellweger, who he met in April 2021 when she guest starred on his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Christina, meanwhile, has been married to husband and fellow realtor Joshua Hall since 2022, and is herself a mom to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

© Getty Images Ant shares Hudson with ex-wife Christina Hall

Unlike Christina and Joshua, who are very active on social media, Ant and Renée have been relatively private about their own relationship, although Ant did confirm that they were together back in October 2021 when on E!'s Daily Pop.

"Look… everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there," he simply said.

© Instagram The English presenter is currently dating Renée Zellweger

However, he didn't add much more, but acknowledged that she was a great guest to have on his show and spoke to her knowledge of cars, adding: "She's a super pro, and she can weld."

The couple celebrated their second anniversary this April, with Ant sharing a video of their time together, captioned: "Two years of magic." Watch it below!

WATCH: Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's rarely-seen romantic moments

While they keep their romance out of the spotlight, the two did make an appearance at a friend's wedding alongside Ant's children Amelie and Archie, making quite the dapper pair as they partied the night away.