One Piece viewers saying same thing about Netflix's live-action manga adaptation

Netflix's new adventure series, One Piece, made its debut on the streaming platform this week and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict.

The new show is a live-action adaptation of the bestselling manga series by Japanese writer and illustrator Eiichiro Oda. The series follows young pirate Monkey D Luffy, who embarks on an epic journey with his loyal rag-tag team of Straw Hat Pirates to find the mysterious One Piece treasure and become the new Pirate King.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's One Piece

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, fans praised the gripping new series, with many binge-watching the entire eight-episode series in one sitting. One person wrote: "Just finished watching the #OnePieceLiveAction and WOW, it was absolutely amazing! Nostalgia hit me hard, and I couldn't be more excited for season 2, especially for Enies Lobby and Skypiea arcs!" while another added: "#OnePieceLiveAction is one of my favorite Netflix series ever. A fun adaptation that breaks the curse and knows how to honor the source material. Fantastic fight sequences, amazing set pieces and impressive VFX. Iñaki Godoy as Luffy is perfect casting. Definitely want season 2."

A third viewer also called for a second season, tweeting: "Finished watching One Piece. It was [flipping] epic, loved it so much. Such a great adaptation of the manga. 8.9/10 must watch. All the actors did a phenomenal job, can't wait for season 2."

© Netflix Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece

Loyal fans of the original manga series also took to social media to express their approval, with many saying the Netflix show exceeded their expectations. One person wrote: "Watched #OnePieceLiveAction literally all in one sit. I had no big expectations at all but WOW. Amazing! I enjoyed it!" while another added: "Finished the season and loved it. Am grateful for what was made and it surpassed my expectations #OnePieceLiveAction."

A third fan commented: "Forgot to say - I watched all of #OnePieceLiveAction and as a fan of OP, they killed it. Some areas of improvement but honestly think that'll come as the series progresses, but as a debut, killed it and it exceeded my expectations. I really hope it continues."

© Netflix Viewers praised the new series

What is Netflix's One Piece about?

The series follows teenager Monkey D. Luffy [Iñaki Godoy] who sets out to become King of the Pirates, recruiting a ragtag crew of misfits to join him along the way, including Roronoa Zoro [Mackenyu] Nami [Emily Rudd)], Usopp [Jacob Romero], and Sanji [Taz Skylar].

© Netflix Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

"Luffy and his gang sail from island to island in search of the mysterious One Piece treasure," reads the synopsis. "Of course, no adventure is smooth sailing. On their quest, the Straw Hats run into dangerous rivals who stand in their way of hitting the jackpot."

Will there be a second season of One Piece?

Netflix has yet to make any announcements regarding a second season.

© Netflix Netflix has yet to announce a second season

However, considering the show debuted at number one on the first day of its launch and has been received incredibly well by fans and viewers alike, we're hopeful that the Straw Hat Pirates will be back for more in the future.