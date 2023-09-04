Alexandra Breckenridge shared a new video with her followers on social media recently and her fans had a big reaction.

The actress, who is known and adored for her role as Melinda Monroe in Netflix's Virgin River, has been posting plenty of cooking content to her Instagram page, and her fans are now urging the star to turn her talents to hosting her own cooking show!

WATCH: Virgin River season five official trailer

The This Is Us actress posted a video of some breakfast burritos she loves to make her two children, Jack and Billie, which prompted fans to plea for Alexandra to film her recipes for television.

The caption outlined her breakfast burritos recipe: "Super simple scrambled eggs with cheese burritos I made for the kids trying to get ahead of the morning breakfast rush before school, but you can add all sorts of things to these burritos," she wrote.

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge sparks debate among fans with latest post on social media

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge apologizes to fans as she shares disappointing season six update

One person wrote in the comments: "Alex is doing a lot of cooking lately, how about an inappropriate cooking show with Martin? They are so missed!"

Another agreed and replied: "I'm hoping when the strike ends and they can film season six, they will do a cooking show together. Miss the fun they have cooking together."

Many more fans of Alexandra's echoed this. A third simply put: "You need to do a cooking show!" As a fourth mused: "You have the perfect narrative voice for your own cooking show. I can understand why you were chosen for various voice-acting roles. Thank you for sharing another one of your delicious recipes!"

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

There's no word on whether a cooking show is on the horizon for the 41-year-old actress, but Alexandra could have more time on her hands to film one since production on Virgin River season six has been halted amid the ongoing writer's SAG-AFTRA strike.

Earlier this month, the TV star explained how strange it is to be at her home in Atlanta, Georgia, considering that she'd usually be on set by now. "Since December 2018, I've been going to Vancouver to film and I'm supposed to be there right now but because of the strikes, both the actors and writers strike, there's no filming."

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe of Virgin River

The star also recently revealed how strange it was to not be promoting the upcoming fifth season of the show, which is due to land on Netflix this week. "I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird.

"I'm not usually somebody who likes doing a lot of promotion or interviews just because it can be rather daunting and stressful. So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do and share with you when I'm at home strike or no strike."

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel in Virgin River

Season five will land on September 7 with eight episodes and, in a Virgin River first, the show will then release the two remaining episodes in November to mark the holiday season.

The synopsis reads: "Season five features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart."