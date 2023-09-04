The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo addresses Taylor Swift 'fallout' amid fan speculation from lyrics

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're talking about Olivia Rodrigo addressing speculation that her song Vampire is about Taylor Swift.

Not only that, Joe Jonas made an appearance on stage after reports began circulating that he and his wife Sophie Turner are heading for divorce.

Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the alleged fallout between her and Taylor Swift after fans became convinced that she sang about the feud in her new song, Vampire. In an interview with the Guardian, the Good 4 U hitmaker insisted that she doesn't like to pigeonhole a piece to be about one thing or person. Olivia's new song features lyrics about a 'bloodsucker, bleeding her dry' which many thought was about Olivia giving royalties to Taylor over her song Déjà vu, but Olivia has since said she's very surprised that her fans thought that. Taylor is yet to speak out on the alleged disagreement.

Joe Jonas didn't let the overnight reports of him and Sophie Turner allegedly divorcing stop him from putting on a show on Sunday evening. The singer hit the stage in Texas with his brothers Kevin and Nick shortly after it was reported that the Cake by the Ocean hitmaker was heading for divorce from his actress wife. Joe was even photographed wearing a wedding ring on stage, while Game of Thrones star Sophie was present in the crowd. Fans are hoping the united front means the reports are not true, but neither party have spoken out about the claims. The couple married in four years ago and are parents to two young daughters.

It's Beyonce's 42nd birthday and the singer is celebrating in the best way she knows how – putting on an incredible show. And fellow superstar and friend Adele even revealed to fans recently that she will be in attendance at Bey's birthday concert taking place in Inglewood Los Angeles on Monday night. Chatting to the crowd at her Las Vegas gig, Adele, who is self-confessed superfan of Beyonce, said she would be at the concert but admitted she would struggle with the silver dress code, here's what she had to say…

Florence Welch has returned to performing for the first time since she had emergency surgery last month. The singer was performing with Florence + the Machine in the headline slot at MEO Kalorama festival in Portugal over the weekend and even performed a duet with singer Ethal Cain. Florence's return to the stage comes just weeks after the band were forced to cancel a number of gigs in August due to the singer needing lifesaving surgery. Florence said at the time she didn't feel strong enough to reveal the finer details of her surgery, but we're so pleased to see her back on stage.

And Jimmy Buffett's music has re-entered the Spotify charts following his death last week. The singer passed away aged 76 last Friday due to complications from a rare form of skin cancer and since then, fans have been remembering the music legend by streaming his classic hits including Margaritaville, It's Five O'Clock Somewhere and Knee Deep which have all found themselves in the Daily Chart. Margaritaville is now the sixth most-played song in the US.

Since Jimmy's sad death tributes have been pouring in from other music legends including Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney, who both spoke of his brilliance.