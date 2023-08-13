The Today Show is much-loved program filled with the latest news headlines, as well as entertaining segments, plus anecdotes from the co-anchors themselves.

And on Friday's show, Sheinelle Jones - who was subbing for Hoda Kotb on the Fourth Hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager - shared some personal news with her friend and co-star live on the show.

The 45-year-old told Jenna that she had signed up to run the New York Marathon in a bid to change the narrative that moms don't have time "to do hard things,".

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones learns how to dance on Broadway

She told Jenna: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

But Sheinelle still has a lot of fight left in her, going on to say: "And so now, I just turned 45 and I'm going to try to do hard things again and so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon!"

Jenna then went on to joke that Sheinelle should be on the front cover of Women's Health magazine.

MORE: Hoda Kotb leaves Today studios after sharing 'big announcement'

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals baby news, but says husband Henry won't be happy

"I'm very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon," she said.

© Getty Images Sheinelle Jones is planning on training for the New York Marathon

Admitting that most people say no to things because of having lack of time, the Third Hour co-anchor told Jenna: "I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says 'We don’t have time.' But we do have time to make time for ourselves. I have to be about that.

© Photo: Instagram Sheinelle wants to prove busy working moms can still find time for themselves

"Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can't do things because we don't have time."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's huge announcement is teased - as fans go into overdrive

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager reveals baby news, but husband Henry Hager won't be happy

Sheinelle will have motivation along the training journey in the form of two co-workers on Today. The star will be running alongside two Today staffers, who are experienced runners, making it even more of a challenge for Sheinelle.

Sheinelle is a much-loved member of the Today family

"I wanna prove that the average girl, we can do it.I am 4’11, I am not a model, I am not a runner, but we can do this," she said. The TV personality then went on to add: "Pray for me, guys. I'm doing this for all of us to prove that we can do this."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.