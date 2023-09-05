Virgin River season five is almost here and fans are gearing up for Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson to make their return as Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan respectively.

But fans have also shared a theory on the fate of another beloved character, Dan Brady, played by Ben Hollingsworth – and it's made us pretty worried.

WATCH: The official trailer for Virgin River season five

The official Instagram account for the Netflix show shared a funny video of its two leading stars dancing while they were filming scenes for series five, while the caption encouraged fans to share their predictions on what it set to happen in the new episodes. And many seem to be concerned that Brady might be meeting a fatal end on the show.

One person simply put: "BRADY BETTER NOT DIE," while a second said: "Is Brady gonna die? Just let me know right now." A third mused: "I think he is either leaving virgin river or at least breaking up with Brie."

Brady hasn't had the easiest time in the past four seasons after deciding to go and work with Calvin, a local criminal who brings nothing but trouble to Virgin River. Despite pleas from his former Marines buddy, Jack, Brady, who is now dating Jack's sister, Brie, makes bad decisions that often lead him to being in hot water. Let's hope that he has a more positive journey in season five!

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Others were quick to share their predictions for other plot points in the upcoming series. One commented: "Predictions: 1. Charmaine is going to explain herself and say why she lied and say who her real baby daddy is. 2. Mel will finally have a bump maybe.

"3. Mel is going to tell Mark's mom she can't sue Mel cause Jack is the father. 4. Mel and Jack will talk about what kind of wedding they want."

Another wrote: "Predict lots of miscommunication, not listening and people sharing secrets they shouldn't. Can't wait!"

Martin Henderson as Jack and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in Virgin River

A third predicted trouble ahead for Brady but suggested a happy ending could also be on the cards: "A tense time for Brady at the hands of Melissa but hopefully it works out well and then the big reveal of the father to Charmaine twins, I reckon it could be s shocker like someone who sold their sperm for money when things were tough like Brady or Ricky?"

So what can fans expect from season five? The synopsis reads: "Season five features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.

Virgin River is back soon

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations--with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."