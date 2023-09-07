The wait is finally over! Season five of Virgin River has officially landed on Netflix and many die-hard fans have wasted no time in tucking into the new episodes. Viewers have been taking to social media to share their reactions to the show and it seems they're all have the same view about one particular character.

Fans were left feeling unimpressed by Charmaine's behaviour in season five, particularly after she tried to speak to former flame Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) in one scene.

WATCH: The official trailer for Virgin River season five

A post on X, previously known as Twitter, read: "NOT Charmaine trying to talk to Jack after she done told him he's not the father of the twins, go to hell #VirginRiver."

Another echoed this writing: "Charmaine needs to leave... and that's me being nice... #VirginRiver." A third fan fumed: "Charmaine is a horrible, horrible human being. #VirginRiver," as fourth added: "Have Paige stay and get rid of her!"

Charmaine, who is played by actress Lauren Hammersley, dropped a bombshell at the end of season four when she told Jack that she had lied about him being the father of her twins.

MORE: Alexandra Breckenridge's new video has fans making same plea ahead of Netflix return

MORE: Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge shares tribute to cast and crew in candid message ahead of season five

© Netflix Martin Henderson as Jack and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady in Virgin River

The moment was a huge cliffhanger and will no doubt be a big topic in the new season.

So, who is the father? Don't worry – no spoilers here! Fans are convinced it's going to be someone unexpected. Some are even suggesting Jack's military buddy, Mike, who came back into the fold in season four will be revealed as the father. Viewers picked up on his reaction when Jack informed him of the news, with Mike telling him: "I didn't know you were still seeing her."

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

For those who are yet to commence bingeing the new episodes, here's what to expect from Virgin River series five. "Season five features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart," the synopsis teases.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations - with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.

"And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."