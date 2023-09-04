Virgin River's Martin Henderson shares 'grateful' post ahead of season five premiere

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has delighted fans with a new photo taken from the sunny shores of his homeland New Zealand.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama, detailed how "grateful" he is to call the country his home as he marked the change in seasons.

© Martin Henderson/Instagram Martin Henderson shared a photo of himself on the beach in New Zealand

Sharing a snap of the star raising his hands in the air having emerged from the sea, he penned in the caption: "Spring is here in New Zealand!!! First post winter dip and feeling so alive and grateful to be from this magical country. #getoutside."

Fans couldn't help but comment on the stunning landscape, with one person writing: "What a great scene Martin.. You live in a magnificent island, what a beautiful place. I would love to know NZ," while another added: "Lovely to see you Martin. I envy you being in NZ, that scenery is beautiful."

© Instagram Martin recently returned home to New Zealand

A third person commented: "What a magnificent landscape! Enjoy this beautiful spring in NZ. You are splendid. The pleasure of seeing you again on September 7th."

Martin's latest social media post comes just days ahead of the premiere of Virgin River season five, and fans can't wait to stream the new episodes.

Expressing their excitement in the comments section, one person wrote: "Glad to hear from you and can't wait for Virgin River season 5. Beautiful day," while another added: "Brrrr, but stunning! Sept 7 is almost here, and we are more than ready to watch you in season 5. Enjoy every minute at home."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan in Virgin River

What can fans expect from Virgin River season five?

Season five will see the residents of Virgin River face more drama than ever before as a terrifying wildfire rips through the town, bringing some people together while tearing others apart. Watch the trailer below.

WATCH: A wildfire spreads through Virgin River in season five trailer

Fans can also expect "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial and a heartbreaking goodbye" in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, nurse Mel Monroe [Alexandra Breckenridge], will have to make a difficult decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy sparks an unexpected emotional connection to her past. Get a first glimpse at Mel's growing baby bump here!

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

As for Jack, in order to prove himself to Mel, he must face up to "some long-overdue confrontations", according to the synopsis, including with "his own demons, and of course, Charmaine."

The synopsis continues: "Doc and Hope's [Tim Matheson and Annette O'Toole] respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

When will Virgin River season 5 arrive on Netflix?

Season five premieres on Netflix on September 7 with eight episodes, and, in a first for the show, two festive specials will arrive just in time for the holiday season on November 30.