Michael Strahan sparks concern as GMA host is missing from his desk for two weeks after announcing new move

Michael Strahan, the familiar face of Good Morning America, has been noticeably absent from the show's iconic desk, leaving viewers buzzing with curiosity.

With a seat to fill, Giovani "Gio" Benitez gracefully stepped in on Monday’s episode, joining the dynamic duo of Robin Roberts and Rebecca Jarvis. This wasn't the first fill-in, however, as just last week, Linsey Davis took up the mantle in Michael's stead.

At 51, Michael has consistently showcased his versatility, dabbling in various career pursuits on top of his hosting duties.

Over the weekend, he was busy promoting the game show, The $100,000 Pyramid. Michael couldn't resist sharing a little sneak peek of the reboot of the classic Dick Clark-hosted $64,000 Pyramid featuring actress Wendi McLendon-Covey grappling with Ivy League trivia.

Her amusing retort after missing an answer was, "'Ivy League? Never heard of her'". Michael lauded her playful spirit, commenting, "@wendimclendoncovey well played!!"

Beyond game shows, Michael's creative endeavors extend into producing. He recently shone a spotlight on a new project his company is embarking on, focusing on the story of Bishop Sycamore High School. Delving into the intrigue surrounding the institution, particularly their matchup against IMG Academy, Michael tantalizingly hinted: "Come to find out, maybe it wasn't a real school. Hmm. You've got to see the documentary to decide for yourself."

He further teased the sports documentary's essence, posing the thought-provoking question, "Did he think he was doing right, or did he know he was doing wrong? You be the judge!"

Michael Strahan shares adorable update on his ‘new life’

However, it's not all work and no play for the cherished GMA host. Michael's recent hiatus is partly fueled by some heartwarming personal milestones. He's embracing the emotional journey of sending his twin daughters off to college.

Sophia, Michael's youngest, is embarking on her freshman year at the esteemed Duke University.

Michael couldn't contain his pride as he shared a series of heartwarming snaps, captioning them: "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can't believe how time has flown by, and I'm so proud of her. I know she's going to excel in college life! #DukeDad".

Michael Strahan dropped his daughter Sophia off at college

But, ever the doting dad, he added a playful note, promising photos of Sophia’s twin, saying: "I know she’s a twin, so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol".

The photos captured the poignant moments of a parent's pride and the thrilling anticipation of college life, with Michael and Sophia posing outside the university, at a local eatery, and during a shopping spree at Target, gathering those quintessential college essentials.

Meanwhile, Isabella, Michael's other gem, is charting her own collegiate journey at the University of Southern California. Michael is playing the supportive dad role to the hilt, assisting with her move-in and transition.