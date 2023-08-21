Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals new emotional 'challenges' in series 13 plot

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed that fans can expect to see the show's characters face "more challenges" in their personal lives in the upcoming 13th season.

During a recent fan Q&A session on Instagram, the 43-year-old revealed that the Saint Marie residents will have to overcome emotional challenges.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares update on season 13 amid break in filming

Responding to a viewer who asked what to expect from the upcoming season, Ralf said: "More of the same, the stuff that we know and love. Puzzles and mysteries and Neville being a little bit hapless in most areas of his life but when it comes to solving murders, absolutely bang on it."

Teasing the new episodes, he continued: "We're going to try and pick up with the tone at the end of series 12. We really tried to push the boat out with series 12 in terms of, not just solving a mystery every week and moving on but over the course of a series, really trying to find challenges for the main characters, trying to find things for them to overcome emotionally.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf teased "more challenges" for characters in series 13

"Neville was faced with his biggest ever challenge, he was sent to prison and he was framed. So we took a bit of a leap with that last year and it worked out really well and people seemed to really enjoy it and we thought we made a really good show," he said, adding: "So, there's going to be more of that this year, more challenges for the characters."

Filming for the upcoming season is set to resume on Tuesday following a two-week break. Ralf shared the news during his Instagram Live, which he recorded from his hotel room in Saint Lucia.

"I fly back today to Guadeloupe and we start filming again on Tuesday," he said. "We have the second half of the series to go."

© Denis Guyenon Filming on series 13 resumes this week

SEE: Beyond Paradise celebrates huge achievement as National Television Awards’ shortlist is announced - see full list

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little addresses 'rumours' after fan concern over season 13

He also revealed that the show will return in early 2024 and usually begins airing on January 7. Responding to a fan who asked when series 13 will be broadcast, Ralf said: "Well it's usually January the 7th it starts. So there will be the Christmas special, I think it was on Boxing Day last year, and then it's about January the 7th [that] episode one comes out."

© Photo: BBC The series will return in January

Death in Paradise season 13 cast

Ralf will return as leading man Neville Parker for season 13 and will be joined by series regulars, Tajh Miles, who plays Marlon and Shantol Jackson, who portrays Naomi. Elizabeth Bourgine will also reprise her role as Catherine, while Don Warrington will return as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

As for which guest stars will be heading to Saint Marie, Ralf has remained tight-lipped, saying the list of names is kept "very, very secret" until they are announced. However, fans are convinced that Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills could make a cameo after her recent visit to Guadeloupe.

© BBC Fans are convinced Hayley Mills will make a guest appearance in Death in Paradise

Taking to Instagram in June, the 77-year-old star shared a photo that showed the Tiger Bay actress standing alongside Ralf. The caption read: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!"

In the comments section, one person wrote: "It will be wonderful to see you in paradise."