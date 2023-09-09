Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals rare glimpse inside kitchen at Atlanta home

The Mel Monroe actress lives with her husband Casey Hooper and their two children

Alexandra Breckenridge has been cooking up a storm on Instagram. Amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Virgin River star has kept herself busy by whipping up delicious recipes in her ultra-modern kitchen, and her latest video just gave fans a rare glimpse inside the space.

Posting from her home in Atlanta, Georgia, Alexandra, 41, took part in an Instagram live on Friday as she cooked a flounder dish for her family. The Mel Monroe actress lives with her husband and guitarist, Casey Hooper, plus their two children Jack and Billie.

WATCH: Get a closer look at Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen

During the fun video, fans got a good look at Alexandra's minimalist and contemporary decor. Incorporating a tonal colour palette, the kitchen is made up of neutral hues, with white walls, ivory cupboards and a backsplash comprised of glossy cream tiles.

While prepping her ingredients, Alexandra worked at the kitchen's central island, which stands as a focal point in the room.

During a 2019 interview with Atlanta Magazine, the actress opened up about her design process and explained that her mother-in-law and interior designer, Rebecca Cartwright, had helped create her dream home. Prior to moving in, the two-story property had been decorated with dark red and brown interiors.

She also revealed the family's cosy breakfast nook, which sits parallel to the kitchen area. Filled with light, the dining section features statement patterned wallpaper that Alexandra spotted at the store, Walnut, in Los Angeles.

© Photo: Instagram Alexandra's kitchen also boasts a breakfast nook with statement patterned wallpaper

"I'm pretty sure the first time I saw it, I thought it was sea creatures," Alexandra told the publication. "Then I realized it was floating fruit, but I loved that it was super fun and also light."

Alexandra also spoke about her decision to swap life in LA for Atlanta. "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," she said. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

© Barry King Alexandra Breckenridge with her husband Casey Hooper

To the delight of fans, Alexandra has been posting a lot of cooking videos lately, which she's been doing to keep busy amid filming delays to Virgin River. While the fifth season has officially landed on Netflix, the sixth instalment will remain in limbo until the SAG-AFTRA strikes are settled.

"I feel like I've been cooking since I got back from dropping off my daughter at school, I'm trying to do something fun and creative with my time because SAG is on strike and I can't go back to work and I can't even talk about work," Alexandra told fans this month.

MORE: Virgin River season five early reactions are in and fans are saying the same thing

READ: Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson's close bond explored

"So, if all y'all are trying to send me messages asking about work-related things, I can't answer you and I'm really sorry about that."

© Netflix Alexandra is currently on hiatus from Virgin River due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes

"I can't post anything, I can't promote anything. It's very weird. I'm not usually somebody who likes doing a lot of promotion or interviews just because it can be rather daunting and stressful."

She added: "So I'm trying to do cooking because that's what I love to do and share with you when I'm at home strike or no strike."