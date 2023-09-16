T.J. Holmes teases new job after dismissal from GMA3 amid Amy Robach relationship

The former GMA3 anchor was fired from his role on the show alongside Amy Robach in January 2023

T.J. Holmes has teased a major career update following his dismissal from GMA3 in January after news of his relationship with Amy Robach came to light at the end of last year.

The 46-year-old and his girlfriend – who was also let go from her role on the show – both returned to social media in August after months of keeping a low profile following their affair reveal in November 2022.

While neither has shared details of their next career move, T.J. dropped a huge hint on Friday that he is back in employment with a telling post on Instagram.

The TV star shared a photo of his Royal Enfield motorcycle as he rode it through Manhattan alongside the caption: "#newmorningcommute." While he offered no other details, it appears T.J. may have finally found a new role.

Earlier this year, he and Amy, 50, found themselves unemployed after they were put on hiatus from GMA3 in December by ABC News President Kim Goodwin after photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA during a Thanksgiving vacation.

T.J. Holmes has a new 'morning commute'

On January 27, ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News." Since then, their co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton has settled into her role alongside new hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim.

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20 will come later."

© Backgrid Amy and T.J.'s relationship is still going strong

Amy had been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. had been working with them since 2014. The pair were co-anchors on GMA3 from 2020-2022, alongside their former co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

When their relationship was revealed, both Amy and T.J. were married to their respective spouses. Amy has since divorced former Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue – whom she was married to for 12 years – and T.J. and his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig – whose marriage also lasted 12 years – are reportedly still working through negotiations in court.

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was revealed in November 2022

Marilee first addressed the affair with a statement through her attorney, Stephanie Lehman, in January. It read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her [10-year-old] daughter.

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were fired from GMA3 in January 2023

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

Amy's ex-husband, Andrew, has remained relatively low-key since their split, only making appearances in social media posts by his three sons, Wyatt, Nate, and Aidan, but he has remained close to Amy's two daughters, Annalise and Ava.

