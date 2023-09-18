Robin Roberts makes emotional return to GMA - 'Why didn't anyone tell me?'

Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America on Monday, fresh off her honeymoon with her wife, Amber Laign.

The popular host has been absent from the ABC show for more than two weeks, during which time she married her long time partner and jetted off to Curacao too.

Robin was back to business at the top of the week though, with emotions still running high. In her morning message and prayer.

WATCH: Robin Roberts and wife Amber Laign surprised by Robin's siblings dancing at their wedding

She said of her wedding: "We did that. We did that! Oh my goodness. We wanted a celebration and we did just that."

Then, while sitting alongside George Stephanopoulos and Lindsey Davis, on the morning show, she asked them: "Why didn't anyone tell me how wonderful it is to be married?"

Clearly still basking in newlywed bliss, Robin could barely wipe the smile from her face as her colleagues beamed back at her.

Robin has returned to GMA following her wedding

Robin then confessed that Lindsey and George had been helping her brush up on her "wedding ring etiquette" after telling her she should wear it all the time. "You sleep with it? You shower with it?" she asked her co-stars who nodded in agreement.

Only hours earlier, Robin shared a video from their sun-soaked honeymoon which looked positively dreamy.

Robin and Amber tied the knot after 18 years together

Alongside a video of the crystal clear waters and blue sky, she wrote: "Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore…felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!

"Will be thinking of this view when I’m back on @goodmorningamerica Monday morning. Will also be thinking of all the well wishes. Thank you & bless you. #sundayserenity."

© Getty images Robin has been absent from GMA for more than two weeks

Viewers will be thrilled to see Robin back on their screens, with her last appearing alongside Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos on August 30.

They, along with the rest of her GMA family, including, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, attended the nuptials at Robin and Amber's stunning Connecticut home.

© Getty Images Robin met Amber on a blind date

It was a long time coming for the couple who first met on a blind date 18 years ago. They waited until 2023 to make the decision to tie the knot when Robin jubilantly announced her engagement to Amber on GMA.

"OK, I'm saying yes to marriage!" she excitedly revealed to her colleagues. "It’s something we had talked about, but we put it off. She became ill, but it was just – and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

© Getty Images The couple got engaged at the beginning of the year

They've both had their respective health battles with Robin previously undergoing a bone marrow transplant and being diagnosed with breast cancer and more recently Amber beating breast cancer too.

GMA meteorologist, Sam Champion, reflected on the "moments that could have kept this from happening" when he posted an emotional message from Robin and Amber's marriage.

© Sam Champion on Instagram Robin is close to her co-stars

Alongside Lara Spencer's photos from the couple's big day, and he wrote: "This moment. So much joy. Contentment seeing someone we live so happy. Memories of moments that could have kept this from happening…. So many feelings in this second. I love you both."

While he didn't go into detail, Robin herself admitted that she was close to canceling her first ever date with Amber on several occasions.

Thankfully, they both committed to that date eventually, and the rest is history.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.