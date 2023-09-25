Today's Savannah Guthrie distracted during live show during unexpected encounter with super fans

Savannah Guthrie is a familiar face to many, waking up the nation with the latest news headlines on the Today Show each morning.

And on Monday, the NBC star met some of her biggest fans, who had traveled to see her on the Today plaza, and even stood patiently in the pouring rain.

Savannah was co-hosting outside with Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Hoda Kotb when she suddenly got distracted and started waving across the plaza to a group of women waiting behind the line.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie's family life

"Wait, but before the weather, I don't think I've ever seen this before," Hoda Kotb exclaimed as she highlighted the women who had been waving to Savannah.

"Savannah's biggest fan!" she said, as she walked towards the group, who all had signs cheering Savannah on.

Savannah Guthrie was distracted as she noticed a group of super fans in the plaza

"This is so awesome! I can't believe it. Are we related, we must be?" Savannah said in excitement. The star was all the more touched as she noted: "And you stood in the rain? You're such cuties."

There's little wonder that Savannah has dedicated fans, having been a core member of the Today Show for over a decade.

The Today Show star was delighted to meet her biggest fan

The star celebrated 12 years on the NBC morning show back in June, and during the years she's interviewed many high profile figures, covered heavy breaking news, and formed close friendships with her colleagues.

The star previously co-hosted Today with Matt Lauer between 2012 and 2017, before Hoda Kotb replaced the former NBC star - who was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace".

© Getty Images Savannah has been working on the Today Show for 12 years

This proved to be a challenging time for Savannah, who at the time of his firing, addressed the shocking turn of events live on the show alongside Hoda.

Since working alongside Hoda, Savannah has formed a strong bond with the star, and the pair previously opened up about their friendship while talking to HELLO!.

© NBC Savannah is a fan favorite on the show

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having." Earlier in the year, meanwhile, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

© NBC Today's Savannah Guthrie with her co-stars

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.