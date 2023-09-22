Robin Roberts absent from GMA after personal update - 'So this happened'

The good news fountain is in full flow for Robin Roberts who is still riding the wave of her wedding, two weeks after saying 'I Do'.

On Friday, Robin was noticeably absent from her seat next to Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos and you'll love the reason why.

With Rebecca Jarvis stepping in for her, Robin could bask in the aftermath of yet another celebration.

© Raymond Hall Robin and Amber recently tied the knot

She revealed on Instagram that her wife, Amber Laign's friends had taken it upon themselves to throw the couple a post-wedding party.

Alongside photos added to her Instagram stories, Robin wrote: "Soooo, this happened last night. Sweet Amber's friends known as "The Dirty Dozen"... Threw us a lovely newlywed party."

She posted further snapshots which showed them surrounded by white balloons which they later had to wedge into the back of a taxi to take them home.

Robin and Amber enjoyed another celebration

It looked like a late night, making Robin's absence on Friday morning understandable.

She only returned this week after more than two weeks off to prepare for their big day at their Connecticut home and then they enjoyed a dreamy tropical vacation too.

The happy couple hit the dance floor

Robin's first week back as a married woman has been eventful too. Not only has she rejoined her GMA family, but she's shared some exciting career news too.

On Tuesday, after hosting the morning show alongside Michael and George, Robin revealed she will be leading a new ABC News Studios production unit which will produce nonfiction specials, documentaries and series for the networks, Hulu and Disney+.

Robin was absent from GMA on Friday

Robin, 62, expressed her joy at the opportunity with a social media message which read: "Incredibly grateful for the creation of this unit. My wonderful team and I are looking forward to sharing new and compelling stories with you in a wide range of formats."

The TV host also teased intriguing topics in an email to Variety which said: "We'll also explore genres people might not expect from me."

Robin and Amber at their beautiful wedding

She's not the only one running a successful business either, as Amber is the founder of Plant Juice Oils which creates CBD oils using natural plant extracts.

Amber was inspired to launch her business while caring for Robin when she was undergoing treatment for cancer. Plant Juice Oils website explains how Robin influenced the business.

© Getty Images Amber is a successful businesswoman too

On Amber's biography page, it reads: "Amber saw the effects of cancer treatments first hand as the primary caregiver to her partner, Robin Roberts, who underwent life-saving breast cancer treatments in 2007."

In 2012, Amber found herself back in the caregiver role as Robin received a bone marrow transplant. While searching to find a holistic approach to help with the many side effects, Amber discovered the wonderful benefits of combining essential oils with broad spectrum CBD oil."

Amber has since battled and beaten cancer too, making their matrimony that much more meaningful.

