Robin Roberts shock new wife Amber and GMA family in unseen video from wedding day

Robin Roberts made sure her wedding day to Amber Laign was everything she dreamed of - and more!

The Good Morning America star isn't one to take herself too seriously and recently she both delighted and shocked her new wife during their wedding reception, after planning an epic dance routine to perform to her.

Robin admitted that she didn't normally participate in dance routines but that she wanted to surprise Amber with something special on their wedding day.

"My family normally participate in line dances but I never do. That's about to change thanks to my GMA family," she said in behind-the-scenes footage, taken ahead of her wedding.

In the clip, Robin was with her colleagues who work backstage on Good Morning America, and was seen rehearsing the routine in the backstage studios. "Where you mess up, it just means it's a solo," Robin added as they practiced for the big day.

It's safe to say that Amber's face was a picture when she realised what Robin had in store, and sat down on a chair placed on the dance floor to get the best views as her wife and her GMA family performed in front of her eyes.

The dance not only went down a treat with Amber, but GMA fans too, who were quick to comment on the footage after Robin shared it on her Instagram account.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign on the dance floor on their wedding day

"Seeing this is pure joy," one wrote, while another remarked: "The delight on Amber’s face was worth all the effort! So special." A third added: "This is so beautiful. The joy and happiness on sweet Amber's face is priceless."

Robin and Amber tied the knot in front of their close family and friends in a fairytale wedding in Connecticut.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign had the best day

The ceremony was held in the backyard of their Connecticut home, while the reception was held nearby. Guests in attendance included David Muir, Deborah Roberts and Al Roker, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth, Ginger Zee, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Sam Champion.

After the wedding, Robin took a week off GMA to go on her honeymoon, and it looked like pure paradise. The beloved TV anchor and her new wife jetted off to the picturesque island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela.

Robin Roberts' co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan attended her special day

The GMA star shared a series of photos on social media, including a gorgeous picture of her and her newly-wedded wife soaking in the beauty of pristine beaches and tropical vistas. In a touching video shared on Instagram, the couple's toes playfully wiggle in the soft sandy beaches, set against a backdrop of clear blue waters and lush greenery.

The serenity of the scene was palpable, with Robin, 62, writing: "Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore… felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!"

