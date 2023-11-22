David Muir receives bittersweet update just days before Thanksgiving – details

Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend, it seems like ABC News anchor David Muir continues his reign atop the ratings with his primetime news show World News Tonight.

Adweek's TVNewser reports that for the week of November 13, the long-running evening newscast remains atop the ratings for nightly news shows.

However, despite its consistent streak of top placements, it seems like World News Tonight is actually losing viewership not just over the last week, but also when looking at year-on-year figures.

© Getty Images Despite a decline, World News Tonight remained atop the ratings

The publication reports that, according to Nielsen, the newscast averaged 7.91 million total viewers and 1.09 million A25-54 (the prime age bracket) viewers for the week of November 13.

However, the total number represents a 5% decline from the previous week and an 11% decline from this week last year. Additionally, its A25-54 viewership fell even harder, going down 6% from the previous week and 28% from this week last year, a steeper fall than its main competitors.

And speaking of, in second place in the A25-54 bracket is NBC News' Lester Holt with NBC Nightly News, with a small decline as well. They averaged 1.02 million viewers in the A25-54 bracket and their 6.81 million overall total puts them in third place.

© Instagram The ABC News anchor has remained atop the ratings consistently since 2015

David first joined ABC News in 2003 after a stint with ABC-owned WCVB from 2000-03 and WTVH-TV, a local network in his hometown of Syracuse, New York under the CBS umbrella.

He started as an anchor of ABC World News Now and in 2007, he was made the co-anchor of World News Saturday and the lead anchor of the weekend broadcasts in 2012, which was renamed to World News with David Muir.

In 2013, he was promoted to co-anchor of 20/20 alongside Elizabeth Vargas. Elizabeth was succeeded by Amy Robach, who departed in late 2022 and was succeeded in turn by Deborah Roberts.

In June 2014, it was announced that David would succeed Diane Sawyer as the anchor and managing editor of ABC's primetime news show, ABC World News Tonight, delivering his first broadcast on September 1, 2014.

© Instagram Deborah became the new 20/20 co-host

In 2021, David was announced as the lead anchor for breaking news and special event coverage for ABC News, taking over Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, who held the position from 2014-2020. Through his role with ABC, David has also made several appearances on GMA over the years.

Meanwhile, on a more personal note, the beloved news anchor celebrated not only 20 years with the network this year, but also his 50th birthday earlier this month.

His ABC friends were front and center for his birthday, with his new 20/20 co-host Deborah sharing a glimpse of the birthday cupcake in his honor behind the scenes of the show. "Wednesday wish for the happiest of birthdays," she commented. "Wishing more joy and happiness."

