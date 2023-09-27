ABC's Sam Champion makes shocking discovery live on air as co-stars react

Live television is rife with unpredictability, and ABC's Sam Champion experienced this firsthand. On a regular broadcast day, Sam encountered a genuine surprise, a moment that left him, co-stars, and viewers both stunned and entertained.

While Sam was interviewing a medical expert, he was blindsided by the revelation that the expert was, in fact, the twin brother of their regular ABC news medical contributor.

This serendipitous revelation unfolded live. "We had no idea this morning’s medical expert on the show … is the TWIN brother of our ABC news medical contributor!" Sam shared on his Instagram.

It was during the commercial break that the resemblance became uncannily evident. This unexpected moment saw Sam bursting into laughter, a reaction that was infectious to all.

Fans didn’t hesitate to join in, with comments like, "Oh Sam! You always manage to make my day with your laughter and sense of humor!" cascading on his post.

But the surprises for fans didn't stop there. Just last week, the Good Morning America star took viewers on an intimate stroll around New York City's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir.

The 62-year-old television veteran candidly discussed his health, using the platform to educate and relate to many.

© Instagram Sam and Rubem enjoying time in Rio

On the sunny day, Sam, with a golden necklace gleaming against his bare chest, delved into a topic that touched him personally: high blood pressure.

Both he and his family grapple with it. While medication is a part of his regimen, Sam emphasized the significance of diet and exercise. "

Rubem and I usually do about a three- to five-mile walk in the park right around lunchtime," Sam shared, explaining his daily routine.

© Instagram Sam is enjoying his time abroad

"Depending on the reason that you have high blood pressure," Sam noted, "diet and exercise may not be a complete answer for you."

He confessed that despite his best efforts, he would likely always need some form of medication. However, by maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise, the dosage required could potentially be reduced.

Such transparency about his health gave fans a new level of respect for the television star. Many were left astounded when they realized Sam's age.

© Getty Images Sam wearing a different pair of sneakers in March 2023

On his 62nd birthday on August 13, he shared a delightful snapshot of himself blowing out a candle on a chocolate cake, lauding his spouse, Rubem Robierb, 46, for the celebration. One admirer commented, "Happiest Birthday, you ageless wonder!!!"

Yet, as the limelight often brings, Sam has also encountered criticism. Following the premiere of his new show, Eyewitness News at 10am, he sought feedback from viewers.

While many comments were supportive, others bordered on trolling. Rather than let negativity faze him, Sam offered a composed response: "Interesting opinions. When I see someone write 'everything negative'… I know they’re not happy, so I begin to disregard their opinion…"